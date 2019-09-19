Europa League 2019/20, Manchester United vs FC Astana: Where to watch in the USA

Solskjaer will be looking to stitch together a decent run of games

Manchester United welcome Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Astana to Old Trafford on Thursday, on the back of a morale-boosting win over Leicester City. The two sides lock horns for their first group stage game of the UEFA Europa League and for the Red Devils, the stakes are a little bit higher.

United managed to climb to the 4th spot on the Premier League table at the end of last weekend after grinding out a gritty 1-0 win over Leicester City at home.

Their opponents also won their weekend’s game in the Kazakhstan Premier League, against Shakhter Karagandy. However, for United, there are quite a few injury worries ahead of the game.

The Red Devils are already without Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, both of whom missed last weekend’s win over Leicester City. Solskjaer stated in his press conference that neither player would feature against FC Astana -

But I don’t think we’ll see Paul or Anthony, I’m sure we won’t see them. Luke is not ready yet.

In addition, the Norwegian has revealed that Daniel James is fighting to be fit ahead of the Europa League tie, stating –

Dan is touch and go. He missed training today and [his recovery] might be longer than expected but hopefully [he’ll be back for] the weekend.

But Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard are available for selection, while Solskjaer has also confirmed that Axel Tuanzebe, Sergio Romero and Mason Greenwood would all start the game –

He’s [Axel] going to start

Mason will play, definitely. It’ll be his first start since Cardiff and he also needs game time.

Sergio will play tomorrow

The Red Devils also have a trip to West Ham United on Sunday, so there could be quite a few changes in the team keeping that game in mind. However, Solskjaer will be desperate to start the Europa League campaign on a high and put together a string of good results after a difficult start to the season.

Here, we provide our followers from the USA with the details of TV telecast and live streaming of the game.

Match and Telecast Details

Date: 20th September 2019

Time: 20:00 BST, 00:30 (IST, 21st September)

Venue: Old Trafford

Where to Watch: Television – B/R Live; Live Streaming – BT Sport app, B/R Live