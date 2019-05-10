Europa League: Cech speaks about playing in the final

Valencia v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Petr Cech is likely to retain his position in the starting eleven when Arsenal play in the Europa League final at the end of the month. It would also be his last match for the Gunners as he would retire at the end of the season.

In case you didn't know...

The former Chelsea keeper has played predominantly in the Europa League this season and he has not disappointed the club fans. From keeping clean sheets against Napoli to seeing his side beat Valencia, Cech is finally going to play in the Europa League final for Arsenal.

Cech will be turning 37 this month and since he joined the Gunners, he has won an FA Cup trophy and 2 FA Community Shield. The former Chelsea man has never won the Premier League trophy with the North London club but would now stand a chance to lift a European trophy.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to BT Sport after the match on the prospect of facing Chelsea, the keeper said,

“If somebody wrote the script for me, then that would probably be in the script,”

“If you’re about to win a European trophy you have to beat any opponent anyway, so for me it would be an extra special game but regardless of that you want to win the trophy for yourself."

“My dream is to go all the way to the final and play the last game in the final with a happy ending, with a trophy in my arm and a medal around my neck.”

Arsenal will indeed face Chelsea after the Blues beat Frankfurt in a penalty shootout.

What's next?

Chelsea are already through to the Champions League next season after they have been ensured a top-four finish in the Premier League. Meanwhile, the Gunners would have to beat Chelsea to win the Europa League in order to qualify for the elite competition as they are currently fifth in the Premier League.