Europa League Final: Arsenal boss praises Eden Hazard and names him among the top five players in the world

What's the story?

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has heaped praise on Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard ahead of crucial Europa :League final clash, claiming that the Belgian is one of top five players in the world.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the highly anticipated Europa League finals, which will be held tonight in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Blues ended their Premier League campaign in the third place and as a result, they will surely feature in the Champions League next season. But the Gunners finished fifth, which means that they will have to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has enjoyed a stellar campaign, winning the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award for his exploits in the Premier League. Hazard has been directly involved in 31 goals ( 16 goals, 15 assists), which is more than any other player in the Premier League. The Belgian forward also helped the Blues reach the finals of Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Hazard will be entering the last year of his contract with Chelsea amid rumours and he admitted that he will want to end the campaign in the best possible way. A win for Chelsea will also secure the future of Maurizio Sarri whereas Unai Emery will get a chance to win his fourth Europa League..

The heart of the matter

The Arsenal boss insists that Eden Hazard is one of the five best players in the world.

Unai Emery names the five best players in the world - with two in the Premier League https://t.co/LWkT4YLErx — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 29, 2019

Speaking in an interview, Emery said:

"Hazard is a player of instants, but decisive instants. It is what we have to avoid."

"Chelsea is capable of winning thanks to them, and that ability I have only seen in (Lionel) Messi, Cristiano (Ronaldo), Neymar or (Mohamed) Salah. For me, it is the quintet of the best in the world."

Emery will be hoping to win his maiden trophy with Arsenal.

"There are two targets here but the most important target for us is to win a title. The second target is to help us to achieve the Champions League."

What's next?

Chelsea and Arsenal will face each other tonight in the Europa League finals.