×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Europa League Final: Arsenal boss praises Eden Hazard and names him among the top five players in the world

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
124   //    29 May 2019, 12:37 IST
Burnley FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Burnley FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has heaped praise on Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard ahead of crucial Europa :League final clash, claiming that the Belgian is one of top five players in the world.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the highly anticipated Europa League finals, which will be held tonight in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Blues ended their Premier League campaign in the third place and as a result, they will surely feature in the Champions League next season. But the Gunners finished fifth, which means that they will have to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has enjoyed a stellar campaign, winning the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award for his exploits in the Premier League. Hazard has been directly involved in 31 goals ( 16 goals, 15 assists), which is more than any other player in the Premier League. The Belgian forward also helped the Blues reach the finals of Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Hazard will be entering the last year of his contract with Chelsea amid rumours and he admitted that he will want to end the campaign in the best possible way. A win for Chelsea will also secure the future of Maurizio Sarri whereas Unai Emery will get a chance to win his fourth Europa League..

The heart of the matter

The Arsenal boss insists that Eden Hazard is one of the five best players in the world.

Speaking in an interview, Emery said:

"Hazard is a player of instants, but decisive instants. It is what we have to avoid."
"Chelsea is capable of winning thanks to them, and that ability I have only seen in (Lionel) Messi, Cristiano (Ronaldo), Neymar or (Mohamed) Salah. For me, it is the quintet of the best in the world."
Advertisement

Emery will be hoping to win his maiden trophy with Arsenal.

"There are two targets here but the most important target for us is to win a title. The second target is to help us to achieve the Champions League."

What's next?

Chelsea and Arsenal will face each other tonight in the Europa League finals.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Eden Hazard Lionel Messi EPL Attackers Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Advertisement
UEFA Europa League final: Chelsea vs Arsenal match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League Final: Arsenal vs Chelsea, 3 key battles
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final: Top 5 facts that point to an Arsenal victory over Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Europa League final: Sarri, Emery and the problems facing Chelsea and Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final - Arsenal vs Chelsea: Match predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final: Maurizio Sarri issues update on fitness of N'Golo Kante ahead Arsenal clash
RELATED STORY
Chelsea’s 2013 Europa League Winning Team: Where do the stars of that campaign find themselves now?
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Kante a '50-50' chance for Europa League final, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will beat Chelsea in the Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us