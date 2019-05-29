×
Europa League final: Marcus Rashford makes his prediction for Arsenal vs Chelsea clash

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
244   //    29 May 2019, 11:18 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has made his prediction regarding the Europa League finals set to take place between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

In case you didn't know

Arsenal will go head-to-head with Chelsea in the highly controversial Europa League final to be held in Azerbaijan capital, Baku.

The clash will prove to be more crucial for the Gunners who finished outside the Premier League top four in yet another campaign and is the club's last hope to secure Champions League football next season.

While Unai Emery has previously won the European title three times, Arsenal are yet to win their maiden trophy in the competition.

A victory for Chelsea, who have won the title before, would mean more for Maurizio Sarri's future than the club's itself. The Blues' hopes of playing Champions League football next term have already been fulfilled after they finished in third place on the Premier League table.

The heart of the matter

Rashford, whose Manchester United finished in sixth place in the English top flight, has given his backing to West London's Chelsea owing to the presence of an in-form Eden Hazard.

He said (via Metro UK), "I’m going to go Chelsea [to win Europa League]. It’s just…Hazard. He can do anything at any moment."

Hazard enjoyed scintillating form this campaign but is expected to leave Stamford Bridge for his 'dream club' Real Madrid this summer.

Rashford also gave his thoughts on the other all-English final in Europe. When asked about the highly-anticipated Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, he replied, "I hope Tottenham win [the Champions League] but both teams have done remarkably well, so whichever team wins it they deserve it."

What's next?

You can catch the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea later tonight at 12.30 AM.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Champions League finals between Liverpool and the Spurs will take place on June 1.

Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Marcus Rashford Maurizio Sarri Unai Emery
