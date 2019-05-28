Europa League Final: Top 5 facts that point to an Arsenal victory over Chelsea

Arsenal players preparing for their Europa League Final

Are you ready for the London derby in Azerbaijan? Then you’re in for an absolute thriller!

The Europa League final is set to be contested between North London’s Arsenal and West London’s Chelsea, almost 3000 miles away from England, in Azerbaijan. It promises to deliver an exciting affair, with Arsenal looking to lift the cup for the first time in their history. Chelsea will strive to add another Europa League cup to their trophy cabinet, having already won the trophy in 2013.

Both teams have the skill and talent to take on the best clubs in the world.

Though the bookies favour Chelsea, here are 5 facts that point to an Arsenal win over their London rivals:

#1 Arsenal’s front-line has more firepower

On paper, Chelsea has a better attack than Arsenal. With the likes of Hazard, Higuain, Giroud, Pedro and Hudson-Odoi, the team should have no problem scoring, but that hasn’t been the case for Chelsea.

Hazard is more like Messi than Ronaldo. He desires to play the part of a playmaker rather than a central striker. However, Sari continually plays him out of position, as a central striker. Higuain seems to have left his shooting boots back in Turin, where he played for Juventus before joining Chelsea. Although Giroud is an accomplished striker, he hardly gets a chance to prove his worth. Pedro and Hudson-Odoi are sailing in the same boat as Giroud.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have identified their best strikers and forged a great striking chemistry between them. Yes, Lacazette and Aubameyang, contrary to popular theories, have complimented each other perfectly. Lacazette’s clinical finishing and Aubameyang’s breakneck pace have powered Arsenal’s cutting edge attack.

Just a year ago, when Arsene Wenger was in charge, the striking pair were seldom played together, which sparked talks about them competing rather than complementing. At times competition brings out the best in players. But, when your strikers complement each other so well, there is no reason to substitute one for the other. Unai Emery has got Arsenal’s attack back on song! On finals night, Arsenal fans will expect the Gunners to fire their way to victory!

#2 Unai Emery knows how to get the job done

The Europa League is not new to Unai Emery. He led Sevilla to 3 consecutive titles in his 4-year-term at the club. A 75% win ratio in Europa league finals bodes well for Arsenal. Emery will have a trick or two up his sleeve from winning experiences with Sevilla. It will give Arsenal the edge, especially during the mid-game talk.

Motivation was a key factor that was lacking during the last few years of Wenger’s reign. Although, Arsenal were beaten badly during their last few away games this season, Unai Emery seems to have driven a sense of purpose into the team.

#3 Arsenal need it more than Chelsea

The final at Azerbaijan could prove to be one of Arsenal’s most important matches. The momentum for next season rests heavily on this match. It could to be the difference between Arsenal’s constant struggle for 4th place and the need to challenge for the title.

Many top European players have stalled transfer talks until the completion of the Europa League final, to assess if their move to Arsenal is worth it. Over the last few years Arsenal has not been able to attract top talent on a regular basis. It is a sad state of affairs for a club that once challenged for Champions League glory.

However, Arsenal can boast of one thing without reservation: They have the most loyal fans. It takes a lot of loyalty for a fan who watched the glory days of the Thierry Henry and Patrick Viera, to stick by Arsenal through their torturous journey over the past decade. From selling off top players in their prime, to reducing transfer budgets, Arsenal did not look like a club that wanted to win trophies. They just wanted to survive.

Now, that spark to be the best seems to have been relit by Unai Emery. Arsenal certainly want this trophy under their belt!

#4 Cech’s last game for Arsenal

Petr Cech's contract has run down.

The summer transfer window will see the exit of a number of Arsenal players. Quite a few players have run down their contract, including the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech, Stephan Lichtsteiner, and Danny Welbeck. Ramsey’s hamstring injury will take him out of contention for a starting place in the team. Petr Cech is the only player who will play his last match for the club in the final.

Cech will be motivated to play against his former team and show them what they’re missing. Though Cech is 37, his experience will play a vital role. Come tomorrow, he will have to rely on Arsenal’s shaky defense to support him in his quest to keep Chelsea at bay.

When the teams last met in a final for a big trophy, Arsenal fielded Per Mertesacker and Rob Holding in defense. It threw Chelsea off their game as the duo defended valiantly.

Will Arsenal pull another fast one on Chelsea like they did in the 2017 FA Cup final?

#5 Most of Arsenal’s players missed out on the cup last year

Arsenal were beaten by Atletico Madrid in last year’s Europa League semi-final. Having come close to winning the cup, Arsenal will be motivated to lift the cup this year. Only one game separates them from the title.

The finale promises to be a mouthwatering clash between 2 giants in European football!

Will Arsenal come out on top in Azerbaijan?