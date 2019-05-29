Europa League final: 'We're more used to winning things,' Marco Alonso trolls Arsenal ahead of final

Arsenal v Chelsea: Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Chelsea defender Marco Alonso has trolled Arsenal ahead of their Europa League final showdown in Baku, stating that winning the title would be as important for the Blues even if they have won more titles than their London rivals.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea will go head-to-head against Arsenal in what will be the second all-English clash in the competition since Tottenham Hotspur faced the Wolves in 1972.

The clash is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan capital Baku following months of controversy over the UEFA's decision to pick the city as the venue.

The Blues, who have already secured a Premier League top-four finish, have little to lose compared to the Gunners, whose hope for Champions League football next season hangs solely on the game.

The heart of the matter

Alonso has dismissed suggestions that the Chelsea squad would be tired after the long trip to Baku and insists that the trophy is important to them despite the fact that the club are "more used to winning things".

According to Goal, the full-back said, "We aren’t tired with this kind of thing and we have had the days to recover. We are training properly every day. It’s a final. It’s the last chance we have to win a trophy this season, so it is a massive game for us."

"It is always important for us, for the fans, for the club to win a trophy. Of course, we are preparing to be ready and we are going to go for it. No, I don’t think so [that Arsenal will want it more to get into the Champions League]."

"We have the same need here at Chelsea to win something. In the last few years, we have won more trophies than them and are more used to winning things. I don’t think that is something bad. It is something even better for us. We know what it is and this is another chance and something we all want."

What's next?

You can catch the much-awaited final showdown between the two London giants tonight at 12.30AM (IST).