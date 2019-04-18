×
Europa League, Napoli vs Arsenal: Tactical Predictions, Match Preview, and more

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Preview
18 Apr 2019, 11:41 IST

Arsenal displayed a 10/10 performance last time they met Napoli
Arsenal displayed a 10/10 performance last time they met Napoli

If there is one thing that amuses neither Arsenal nor their fans, it is playing away from home. And this statement has been proved time and time again. However, Arsenal come into this game with a hard-fought win against Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Monday night, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the only goal of the game. But tonight's game would be much different for the Gunners, both in terms of atmosphere as well as the opposition.

Arsenal are not pleasing to the eye while playing away from home as they lack the clinical edge, the confidence and the passion to come out on top of the opposition. However, the fans certainly don't want to witness beautiful football at the expense of an elimination. A draw or even a narrow loss would take Arsenal into the semi-finals of the Europa League, but Unai Emery is unlikely to head into the match with such a mindset.

A 2-0 win in the quarter-final first leg at the Emirates last week means Napoli will have to score four times to proceed if Arsenal manage to score one away goal in Italy. Aubameyang and Lacazette haven't been a consistent force to reckon while playing in away games, and as they are likely to start together tonight, one or two goals from them in the first half would end the tie then and there itself.

Napoli, on the other hand, would obviously go ultra-attacking to keep Arsenal on the back foot. Carlo Ancelotti set up his side perfectly to face Arsenal at the Emirates but Napoli missed some good chances and returned to Italy empty-handed. Playing at home would certainly get the best out of the Napoli players, and hence, Sokratis and Koscielny would yet again play a crucial part in holding the fort tonight.

Ozil was incredible in the first leg, and Unai Emery would want him to display the same character and form in tonight's away game
Ozil was incredible in the first leg, and Unai Emery would want him to display the same character and form in tonight's away game

The win against Watford was exactly what Arsenal needed to regain their confidence because they have been unlucky in quite a few away games this season, often ending the 90 minutes without the deserving points. The win against Watford will surely have a huge impact on Emery's men, and the manager stated in his pre-match press conference that Arsenal are here at Naples with an intention to win, which promises this game to be attacking.

Arsenal Predicted XI: Petr Cech, Sokratis, Mustafi, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Torreira, Niles, Ozil, Aubameyang and Lacazette

Napoli Predicted XI: Meret, Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui, Callejon, Ruiz, Allan, Zielinski, Insigne and Mertens.

Previous games: Chievo 1-3 Napoli / Watford 0-1 Arsenal

Predicted score: Napoli 2-3 Arsenal

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Napoli Football Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Carlo Ancelotti Unai Emery
