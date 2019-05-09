Europa League: Valencia vs Arsenal Match Prediction and more

Arsenal would want to progress to the Europa League final

Arsenal travel to Valencia on the 9th of May, 2019 in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final. The Gunners boast of a 3-1 advantage with Alexandre Lacazette’s brace and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s late goal securing victory at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the visitors come into the game on the back of another rudderless display at the weekend. The 1-1 draw against Brighton brought to light the Gunners’ end-season blues as they failed to get a Premier League win on the board for the fourth game running.

Yet, Unai Emery’s men have looked a different side in Europe and they comfortably dispatched the much-fancied Napoli in the quarter-final. Thus, gooners would hope their team can keep up their European form and not let their league crisis blot their record in the Europa League.

Valencia, meanwhile, smashed six goals past Huesca at the weekend to warm up for the visit of Arsenal. Though the Spanish side has been pretty patchy otherwise, they too have started to develop a head of steam on the continental front.

In all likelihood, the Gunners would start with a back three, considering the sparse success they’ve enjoyed when deploying a conventional back four. Moreover, the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac appear more dangerous functioning as wing-backs.

The middle third would most probably feature Granit Xhaka alongside Lucas Torreira with either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Alex Iwobi playing as the No.10. Though Mesut Ozil has played himself into Emery’s plans recently, the question marks over his work-rate could just lead the Spaniard to turn elsewhere in this crunch clash.

Up front, Arsenal would rely on the duo of Aubameyang and Lacazette. The pair has relished playing in tandem and represent the Gunners’ best chance of hurting Valencia at this juncture.

Can Aubameyang and Lacazette fire Arsenal to a victory?

The hosts, on the other hand, would want to adopt a more expansive approach for the home leg in light of their timid performance in the 2nd half of the 1st leg.

The game at the Emirates saw Marcelino uncharacteristically switch to a back three in order to provide more defensive protection and nullify Arsenal’s wing backs. Though the ploy worked to an extent, it also ended up ridding the Los Che of attacking impetus.

Hence, one can expect the home side to revert to a back four and a 4-3-3 system.

The likes of Rodrigo, Goncalo Guedes and Kevin Gameiro would be tasked with ruffling the Gunners’ feathers while the bulk of the creative responsibility would fall on Dani Parejo’s shoulders.

The Spaniard has been one of the standout performers in the La Liga and he would hope to translate those abilities into performances come the European stage on Thursday.

The game would most likely assume a pattern of Valencia applying the early pressure with Arsenal looking to find their feet. Though that sounds promising enough in theory for the away side, the said tactic could end up derailing their Europa League bid.

The Gunners have been notoriously poor away from home and aren’t as good chasing a game on the road as at the Emirates. Thus, if the hosts strike an early blow, one could envisage Emery’s troops crumbling and surrendering their two-goal cushion.

The key for the visitors would be to control the ball in midfield and dictate the tempo from the outset. Valencia would come out all guns blazing and it is important for Arsenal to not get bogged down. Rather, they should try to get a foothold by dominating possession.

As legend has it, the Gunners aren’t the best equipped to absorb pressure and after another defensively dismal season, they only know too well.

Thus, the game would hinge upon who is able to inflict the first cut. If Arsenal race into a lead, they would’ve negated the away goal they conceded while also getting onto the front foot in the match.

Valencia, on the other hand, would want to shut out the visitors as a 2-0 victory would ensure safe passage into the final in Baku.

However, both teams’ rear-guard don’t inspire a lot of confidence and it would be surprising to see the game finish with either team drawing a blank.

Hence, the 2nd leg promises to be an entertaining affair with both teams not backing down.

Though it would be too risky to predict an outcome, especially considering the heroics in Europe in mid-week, betting on Arsenal getting the job done would be much safer than the other way round.

After all, a certain Spaniard in the Gunners’ dug-out rarely loses a Europa League knock-out tie.

Prediction: Arsenal to win 2-1.