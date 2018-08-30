European Club Power Rankings updated: August 2018

Chelsea continued their winning run with three consecutive victories

Hello readers! Welcome to the latest European Club rankings. This is an update to the previous one. Now all the top leagues in Europe have joined the party as Bundesliga also kick-started the season with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund dominating as usual. The Premier League had some twists as favourites Manchester City dropped points for the first time this season whereas Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham continued their winning runs.

In Italy, Juventus continued their winning run even though Cristiano Ronaldo failed to open his account on both occasions, while Napoli stole the show with a brilliant second-half comeback against AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma settled for draws that made Inter Milan lose some points and also a spot in the top 10. In Spain, there were no surprises as all the big teams won their matches.

So let us see the rankings of the top teams in Europe based on their overall performances in the past couple of weeks, these rankings will be updated after the next round of matches.

#10 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham shocked Manchester United with a brilliant performance by Lucas Moura

With three wins in a row, Spurs are one of the four teams who are yet to lose a point. With brilliant performance against Fulham, Spurs went to Old Trafford for the third round match, although Manchester United were dejected after their defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, Old Trafford was not an easy place to go and win.

Spurs defied odds by beating Manchester United and that too with a clinical and professional performance stunning Manchester United in front of their fans by a 3-0 victory.

This victory is a statement of intent and Tottenham Hotspur is the team that can undoubtedly lay down a marker for the title race. With this performances, Tottenham stormed into the top 10 rankings while Manchester United missed out of the top list with their abysmal performances.

