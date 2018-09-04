Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
European Club Power Rankings: September 2018

Harsha Vardhan
ANALYST
Feature
2.12K   //    04 Sep 2018, 15:58 IST

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
Can the Champions League trophy return to the Camp Nou?

When the first international break of the season arrived, it was a time when every club team was settling in and trying to build momentum. It is hard to deal with these breaks for clubs as some of their crucial players might get injured and it will take some time again to settle back after the break. Anyhow, we can't eliminate it as it is part of football, and the priority for the national team is second to none for any player.

The Champions League, the most sought-after competition in club football, is set to kick off from 18th September and in the first round itself, we are going to see some mouth-watering fixtures, with Liverpool against PSG the most entertaining.

We have updated our list of previous articles and ranked the top-15 teams in Europe at present based on their performances this season.

Let us dive into the rankings.

15-11

#15 PSV Eindhoven

PSV v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Champions League
PSV v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Champions League

PSV Eindhoven is in red-hot form as they maintain their perfect start to the campaign with four wins in a row. The team also qualified for the group stages of the Champions League and will face Barcelona away in their opening fixture.

With a thumping 6-1 victory over Willem II, PSV scored 14 goals already in their first four games and the Dutch youngster Steven Bergwijn impressed in those games, the defending Eredivisie champions deserved the spot at the moment on our list.

#14 Arsenal

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Alexandre Lacazette's winner ensured Arsenal to win a difficult outing against Cardiff City.

Unai Emery's men have breathed a sigh of relief after winning a five-goal thriller against a recently promoted Cardiff City that ensured two wins in a row after a difficult start to the season.

Arsenal strikers Aubameyang and Lacazette finally started clicking under the new system, which is a promising sign for the 'gunners', albeit things looking gloomy on the other end where the Arsenal defence looks shaky and they are the first team to concede against Cardiff.

If Arsenal can reduce their defensive mistakes, they will be given a tough fight for any team.

#13 Inter Milan

Bologna FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A
Nainggolan seems already gelled with his new club.

In the absence of Icardi due to injury, Nainggolan took responsibility for scoring as he provided the opener against Bologna, Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic were also on the score sheet. Inter goalkeeper Handanovic ensured the team's first clean-sheet of the season.

Inter is one of the strongest contenders for the Serie A title, but their major rival will be Juventus, and it remains to be seen how the 'Nerazzurri' play with the 'Bianconeri,' which will decide the fate of its champions.

#12 Borussia Dortmund

Ma
Marco Reus, after missed chances versus Hannover 96

A difficult game away saw the 'Black and Yellows' draw with Hannover 96 in which Marcos Reus came close twice with goalkeeper and woodwork denied him on those occasions. This was the first time a goalless draw happened between these two sides.

Lucien Favre, the new manager, is in a transitional period with a team that could take the positives away from the match as they looked solid in the defence.

#11 Tottenham Hotspur

Watford FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Watford humiliated Tottenham with a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road.

Tottenham's defeat against Watford saw them drop to eleventh place in our current rankings. They won a difficult fixture against Manchester United and failed to grind out a result against the Hornets.

This result ended their perfect start to the season, presumably a wake-up call for taking anything for granted.

Harsha Vardhan
ANALYST
Sports fanatic
Fetching more content...
