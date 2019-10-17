European football: Four managers who are likely to be sacked this season

A Some big-name managers could lose their jobs this season if their situations refuse to change

The new season has come with huge expectations. Football fans continue to demand more from their clubs. Some teams have already hit the ground running - putting up spectacular displays and earning decent results. On the other hand, there are also others who have failed to convince with their performances so far, which raises many hot questions over their readiness for the campaign.

Could it be that these teams did not prepare at all during the summer? Of course not. Most of them signed good players. Are the managers not worthy of the teams? True, they might have been performing below their standards recently, but we've seen them work wonders at the clubs they are helming before this season.

Thus, it begs the question - will the club chiefs put their former glittering performances into consideration and continue to endure these horrific results, or will they take the bull by the horns and swing the axe as soon as possible?

Should the latter emerge to be the case, then these managers are likely to be out of a job soon.

#4 Leonardo Jardim (AS Monaco)

Poor results could end the manager's tenure with the French club.

The stats show that Monaco are performing very poorly in the Ligue 1 this season. Having won a disappointing 22% of their matches and earning just a paltry nine points from nine games so far, the French giants find themselves sitting uncomfortably at the 16th position on the table. If the axe is to be swung on manager Leonardo Jardim, it will surely come soon if the club continues their current run of form.

Losing and drawing three of their nine opening games is not a good start for a club that produced one of the finest teams in Europe a few years ago. Everyone thought Monaco would be able to rebuild the team from the amount they were able to collect from PSG over the sale of Kylian Mbappe.

Looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone is not a very good position for AS Monaco to find themselves in. And should the results not get better, it won’t be long before the Portuguese finds himself out of job.

