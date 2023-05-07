European giants hope to secure the services of suspended Manchester United star Mason Greenwood this summer - Reports

Juventus are reportedly among several European clubs interested in securing the services of suspended Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood this summer. Greenwood, who was accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend, has been acquitted of all the charges and is ready to kickstart his professional career again.

The Turin giants are eager to offer the young Englishman a fresh start in Italy, with a long-term loan deal being mooted as the most likely scenario, as per The Sun. The Italian club has already contacted Greenwood's representatives to express their interest in the player.

The 21-year-old has not featured for Manchester United since January 2022 and is training alone away from their Carrington base. While his alleged rape and assault charges were dropped in February, his future at the club remains uncertain. With two years left on his £75,000-a-week contract, United fear they will struggle to attract a serious fee if they opt to sell.

Milan and Roma are also said to be keen on signing Greenwood, while there have been rumors of interest from Turkey. However, Juventus are believed to be the front runners in the race for his signature. Having Paul Pogba in their squad could also sway things in their favor.

Greenwood's goal-scoring prowess and technical ability make him an attractive prospect for any top club. His style of play would undoubtedly suit Juventus, who have long prided themselves on their attacking prowess. With 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games for Manchester United, Greenwood has shown he has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

A long-term loan deal could be the most likely outcome for Greenwood. The club he joins would need to cover his wages, which could be a sticking point in the negotiations. However, for a player of his talent, there will likely be no shortage of suitors.

Teenage sensation Garnacho relishes Manchester United's trophy win and contract extension

At just 18 years old, Manchester United's Spanish wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho has already tasted glory after lifting the League Cup trophy earlier this year. The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the finals to end their six-year-long trophy draught.

Garnacho expressed his delight at being part of the team that brought silverware to Old Trafford and said:

“Nobody in their life would ever have imagined me, at just 18 years old, already winning a trophy with this club, Manchester United, having helped them to achieve that as part of the team.''

Garnacho's impressive performances have also earned him a contract extension keeping him at United until 2028. With the FA Cup finals against Manchester City lined up, the young forward hopes to add to his growing list of achievements at the club.

