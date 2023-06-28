European giants plotting cut-price £26 million offer to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in launching a £26 million move for Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku ahead of the upcoming season.

Lukaku, 30, has been touted as a summer outgoing due to his strained relationship with the Blues in the recent past. He is currently not a part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the 2023-24 campaign.

A left-footed striker blessed with shooting and heading, the 2020-21 Serie A winner spent an entire season on loan at Inter Milan last time around. He scored 14 goals in 37 appearances last season.

According to Fichajes, Juventus are prepared to beat the Nerazzurri in the race to sign the 108-cap Belgium international this summer. Massimiliano Allegri is willing to splash £26 million for the player.

The Bianconeri are keen to lure Lukaku away from Stamford Bridge as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who is likely to be sold to raise funds. However, Chelsea are unwilling to offload the former Manchester United man for such a low transfer fee this summer.

Pochettino's side, on the other hand, are reportedly keeping tabs on Inter forward Lautaro Martinez and Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen. They are hoping to replace Lukaku with the aforementioned stars.

Overall, the Belgian striker has netted 15 goals and contributed three assists in 59 appearances for Chelsea across two separate spells.

Mateo Kovacic pens heartwarming farewell message to Chelsea fans as he exits club

Manchester City announced Mateo Kovacic's arrival on a permanent deal worth up to £30 million from Chelsea on Tuesday (June 27). He has penned a contract until June 2027 at Pep Guardiola's outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Kovacic posted a set of photos and a graphic with his kits and trophies won at the Blues. He wrote in the caption:

"It's been an incredible pleasure to play for such a great club and win some of the biggest trophies in the sport. Chelsea is a club I have loved every second of being at but the time has come for me to move on. It's been a tough 12 months for everyone, and I think we can all agree it hasn't been to the usual standards but I've enjoyed my time."

Kovacic, 29, helped the west London side lift four trophies during his five-year stint. The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan registered six goals and 15 assists in 221 matches across competitions for them.

A four-time UEFA Champions League winner, the Croatian is set to fill the void left by Ilkay Gundogan, who has recently joined Barcelona.

Poll : 0 votes