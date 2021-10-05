European Golden Boot Power Rankings: October 2021

The European Golden Boot is indeed a prestigious award to honor the best goalscorer of the season. The Golden Boot has been given to the top goalscorer in all European leagues in a season since its inception in 1968.

Since 1996-97, UEFA co-efficients for the league have also been instrumental in the European Golden Boot award. It acts as a multiplier to the players' goal tally, where the top five leagues in Europe get higher multiplier than the rest.

Players playing in the top five leagues get two points for a goal whereas goals scored in leagues ranked sixth to twenty-one get 1.5 points per goal. For every other league outside the top 21, the points are one for each goal.

With some of the top goalscorers across Europe vying for the European Golden Boot, it is too early to predict a clear winner. We will be considering players from the top leagues for the power rankings as the major leagues have the highest co-efficient. Robert Lewandowski was the winner of the European Golden Boot last year with 82 points after ending the 2020-21 campaign with 41 league goals.

European Golden Boot Power Rankings as of October 2021

#10 Jonathan David (Lille) - 6 goals

Lille OSC v VfL Wolfsburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Jonathan David has established himself as one of the most promising talents in Ligue 1 after helping Lille win a surprise league title last campaign. The Canadian forward was instrumental in the last campaign and has made a perfect start to the new campaign as well.

The 21-year-old has already netted six league goals in the French top flight, scoring twice in Lille's 2-0 victory against Marseille. The striker's last five goals came in last three league games for Lille, depicting why he is so important to the team.

It remains to be seen whether Jonathan David can keep up his form. He is surely one of the hottest talents in Europe right now. But it's another thing to be a European Golden Boot contender towards the end of the season.

#9 Patrick Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) - 6 goals

DSC Arminia Bielefeld v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Patrick Schick was a hero for the Czech Republic in the EUROs and ended the campaign as a joint-top goalscorer (5) with Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward has managed to keep up his scintillating form. He has helped Bayer Leverkusen sit second in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Bayern Munich.

With six goals and two assists in seven league games, Schick is an undisputed starter for Leverkusen. Schick has found the net in five of his last six Bundesliga games, which leaves him in 9th spot in the European Golden Boot power rankings.

#8 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) - 6 goals

Real Sociedad v Elche CF - La Liga Santander

Mikel Oyarzabal is a surprise inclusion in the race for the European Golden Boot. The Spain attacker has six goals and one assist in La Liga, propelling Real Sociedad to third spot after eight games. With 17 points, La Real are level on points with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the league.

OptaJose @OptaJose 7 - @RealSociedadEN 's Mikel Oyarzabal 🇪🇸 has won more points for his club with his goals than any other player in @LaLigaEN this season, earning his side seven points with his six goals. MVP. 7 - @RealSociedadEN's Mikel Oyarzabal 🇪🇸 has won more points for his club with his goals than any other player in @LaLigaEN this season, earning his side seven points with his six goals. MVP.

Oyarzabal's ability to find the back of the net will be crucial for Sociedad going ahead in the campaign. The Spaniard has started the season on a positive note and his team-mates will be hoping that he can keep up his form in front of goal.

