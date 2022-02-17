European golden shoe power rankings: February 2022

The European Golden Shoe is a prestigious accolade that is handed to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the favorites for it throughout the last decade but things have changed recently.

The European Golden Shoe remains one of the hardest accolades to win in the game

While one may believe that players not from the Premier League have a better chance of winning this award, it is not all that easy. Yes, the competition in other countries is slightly lesser than in England, but it takes incredible consistency to win this honor. Regardless, some players have managed to do so this season and are in line to win the European Golden Shoe.

On that note, let’s take a look at five prime contenders for the European Golden Shoe this season (2021-22):

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Karim Benzema has been one of the most prolific centre-forwards in world football this season and arguably the best in Spain. The Frenchman made a great return to the national team at Euro 2020 and carried his good form into the current campaign.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018, the 34-year-old ace has been a talisman at the Spanish club. His leadership qualities, coupled with his excellent understanding of the game, have turned him into one of Real Madrid's most important assets.

Moreover, he has been lethal in front of goal and has been far more clinical than most strikers in La Liga this season. So far, Benzema has bagged 17 goals in 21 league appearances.

The France international is in the running for the European Golden Shoe this season but that will require him to be more consistent in the second half of the campaign.

#4 Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina, Juventus)

Udinese Calcio v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic is having the best season of his career this term and things are looking on the up for the Serbian international. The striker had an unbelievable first half of the season with Fiorentina, which convinced Juventus to spend €75 million to sign him in January.

The centre-forward was brilliant for La Viola last season but he notched his performances up a level in the current campaign. Vlahovic, for the most part, has developed into an all-round threat for opposition teams. He can beat defenders with pace, guile and even in aerial duels.

Moreover, he can score with both feet, thereby tricking defenders more often than not. The Serb scored 17 goals in 21 games for Fiorentina before scoring on his debut for Juventus recently, thereby taking his tally to 18 for the season.

Although Vlahovic is not leading the race for the European Golden Shoe, he certainly has more than a fair shot at winning it this season. Even more so if he replicates his early-season form at the Turin-based club.

