×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Even Van Dijk couldn't fix Arsenal's defense' says Gunners legend

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
135   //    30 May 2019, 19:01 IST

Arsenal lost the Europa League final to Chelsea
Arsenal lost the Europa League final to Chelsea

What’s the story?

Former Arsenal player Lee Dixon has blasted his former side after their collapse against Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final as they lost 4-1 in a completely one-sided affair. He implied that even putting Virgil Van Dijk in Arsenal's back four would not resolve their issues.

In case you didn’t know...

Arsenal had a chance to secure a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League had they won the Europa League but they could not take the opportunity. Unai Emery's men finished fifth in the Premier League meanwhile Chelsea had already secured a berth in Europe's premier competition for next season coming into the match having finished third.

The heart of the matter

Lee Dixon while analyzing Gunners loss to the Blues in Baku on BBC's Radio show 5 live sport said


“I’m telling you, you could put Van Dijk in that back four at the moment, the way that the team is set up without the ball - he wouldn’t make much difference. 
“It’s about the mentality of changing that around, they’ve not been good without the ball for years now. 
“That takes more than one player. It takes more than five minutes. 
“It takes a lot of work and effort on the training pitch. He’s got to be given time to do that but he also needs the quality of player to do that. 
“It’s alright saying, ‘Well you can learn off one guy…’ It takes time.”
Advertisement

The Arsenal legend who spent 14 years donning the Arsenal jersey clearly believes that the problem has no quick fix and Emery has some serious issue to address. Dixon implied putting in best of defenders in the back four would not solve the crisis as the team lacks requires a lot of effort on and off the field if they wish to return to winning ways.

What's next?

Unai Emery would have to look to sign a few players in the summer to strengthen the squad. However, Arsenal transfer plans may have been dented as they failed to qualify for Champions League and might find it tough to attract their top targets.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Virgil van Dijk Unai Emery
Advertisement
Europa League Final 2019: Hazard gets the perfect farewell gift as Chelsea lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final: 3 things we learnt as Chelsea steamroll Arsenal to lift the title
RELATED STORY
Arsenal want to win Europa League for Mkhitaryan, says Mustafi
RELATED STORY
Stade Rennes 3-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal: 3 reasons why the Blues tore the Gunners apart in Baku | UEFA Europa League
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal - 5 talking points | Europa League 2018/2019 final
RELATED STORY
Chelsea’s 2013 Europa League Winning Team: Where do the stars of that campaign find themselves now?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal: 5 Men who won the Europa League Final for Sarri
RELATED STORY
Europa League: Four conclusions as Arsenal knock out Napoli 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal changed my life - Giroud explains muted celebration
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us