Everton 0-1 Manchester City: City Player ratings as late Foden winner sends Cityzens 6 points clear at the top | Premier League 2021-22 

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League as Phil Foden scored a late winner away at Goodison Park.

The Cityzens dominated possession for most of the first half, but struggled to conjure clear-cut goalscoring chances. In fact, it was Everton who had the better chances of the two teams. However, Frank Lampard's men failed to make the most of their opportunities, and were eventually made to rue their profligacy.

Stung from the Tottenham Hotspur reverse last week, Pep Guardiola's men came all guns blazing. Foden, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva were all denied by Jordan Pickford in quick succession. However, the Everton custodian was beaten when Foden pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty box eight minutes from time.

Rodri seemed to have handled the ball inside his own penalty area moments later. However, VAR deemed otherwise as Manchester City restored their six-point lead over Liverpool, who play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the Manchester City player ratings from the game:

Ederson Moraes - 7/10

Ederson enjoyed an impressive outing between the posts. Although he was untested for much of the second half, he made a few key first-half saves to keep Manchester City's citadel intact.

John Stones - 7/10

Deployed at right-back, Stones was brilliant with the ball at his feet throughout the game. He ventured forward on numerous occasions, and often tucked inside to keep City's midfield in the ascendancy.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

It was another good performance from the Portuguese international. Dias showcased astute positional awareness and guile to keep Everton at bay throughout the evening.

Aymeric Laporte - 7.5/10

Laporte showcased an excellent range of passing to keep play ticking for City throughout the game. He was a calm and composed presence at the back for his team, helping them earn a hard-fought clean sheet.

Joao Cancelo - 6.5/10

Cancelo was brilliant in the attacking phase of the game. He was a constant threat upfield, but a little too casual in defence. Laporte was often forced to cover for Cancelo's defensive frailties.

Rodri - 6/10

Rodri struggled to cope with Everton's physical and fast-paced approach. However, he dictated the pace of the game brilliantly with his slick passing. Rodri was lucky to escape unpunished for his late hand-ball howler, though.

Iikay Gundogan - 6/10

Gundogan put in a diligent performance for City. He made a few good driving runs upfield, and showcased brilliant link-up play. However, the midfielder failed to create good goalscoring opportunities.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

De Bruyne made his 200th Premier League appearance for Manchester City. Although he didn't look his vintage best, the Belgian was pretty much the only player trying to cut through a well-organised Everton defence.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Silva looked a bit off the pace for most of the game. Although he was still his slick and composed self with the ball, the Portuguese did not display sound decision-making.

Phil Foden - 8/10

Foden was a menace throughout the game, making life tough for the Everton backline. He was direct with the ball, and often looked to create openings against a well-organised Everton backline.

He eventually scored the all-important winner for his team.

Raheem Sterling - 5.5/10

Sterling made a few good runs, but his decision-making was atrocious on the night. He looked off the pace, and struggled to mark his presence on the pitch.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes

Gabriel Jesus - N/A

Jesus came on in the 77th minute for Ilkay Gundogan. He pressed well and made himself available for passes, but didn't spend enough time on the pitch to be rated.

Riyad Mahrez - N/A

Mahrez also came on as a 77th-minute substitute for Sterling. He didn't play long enough to be rated, though.

