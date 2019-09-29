Everton 1-3 Manchester City: Hits and flops | Premier League 2019/20

Another game, another win

Manchester City entered the encounter on the wrong end of a massive 8-point gap at the top of the table with Liverpool capitalising on an early kickoff to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

However, at the end of the day, the Cityzens closed the gap to 5 points via a 3-1 victory over Everton.

Gabriel Jesus opened proceedings with a goal in the 24th minute but a few minutes later, Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled the lead.

They entered the interval all square and after the break, both sides made incessant incursions into opposing defences. The stalemate was broken for the second time in the game when Riyad Mahrez curled a beautiful freekick past Jordan Pickford 19 minutes from time.

Raheem Sterling put the final result beyond doubt as he thumped his shot off the bar and into the goal in the 84th minute. A vibrant challenge from Everton but in the end, Pep Guardiola's charges were hell-bent on reducing the gap between themselves and Liverpool at the top of the table.

In this article, we highlight some individual performances in the encounter.

Hit: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus got the ball rolling with a brilliant header in the 24th minute, evading the Everton attackers to ease Mancunian tensions early on as he dived onto the end of a Kevin De Bruyne cross.

The 22-year-old Brazilian had a total of 4 shots in the game, as he continued to trouble the Everton defence with a series of attacking combinations with his teammates.

Hit: Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Seamus Coleman (middle)

The Everton skipper tormented Manchester City for much of the game and he had a brilliant match. The 30-year-old had a total of 3 successful tackles in the game and he had the most dribbles completed with 8.

Perhaps his most obvious contribution came in the 33rd minute when he latched onto Alex Iwobi's pass in the box and lobbed Manchester City's Ederson Moraes. Calvert-Lewin was on hand to pounce on the resultant loose ball at the mouth of the City goal.

