Everton 3-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy 07 Dec 2019

Everton FC beat Chelsea against the odds to spring right out of the bottom three

Everton latched on to three moments of dreadful defending from Chelsea as they beat the West Londoners by 3-1. A brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the opener from Richarlison fuelled the victory, with Mateo Kovacic's first Premier League goal coming only as a remote lifeline.

The Toffees headed into the game with a major load of problems on and off the pitch after Marco Silva's dismissal but Duncan Ferguson revitalised the side's approach, mindset and tactics.

Deploying a sturdy, effervescent and industrious XI, Ferguson extracted the most basic yet effective credentials from his players. The Blues meanwhile, couldn't create much due to the lack of space and Everton's physical dominance.

On that note, we analyse the major talking points from Chelsea's disappointing defeat at Goodison Park.

Goals scored: 3

Points won: 3

Ball-boys hugged: 2



Big Dunc delivers in his first game in charge. 💪 pic.twitter.com/jlic9McQrG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 7, 2019

#1 Everton's changed structure pays off as Richarlison scores

Richarlison courtesy of his opening goal, has now scored three in three for the first time in his PL career

Duncan Ferguson's introduction seems to have inspired a breath of fresh air immediately, as the home supporters welcomed him with a rapturous reception. Everton shifted from a back three to a back four, with Michael Keane and Mason Holgate shielding the heart of defence.

In front stood a screen of four midfielders, all closely connected and working in tandem with each other. They stood nice and narrow, hurrying the two-man baseline of Chelsea. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the firing line as a front two.

And from what we witnessed in the opening exchanges of the fixture, the Toffees held firm control of proceedings. They constricted the visitors to zero space, making them clock the ball around without much penetration. The chasing was splendid, as they went around hunting in pairs.

Much to the delight of everyone inside the stadium who sparked a new sense of optimism, Richarlison headed in a deadly Theo Walcott cross to pilot his team in front. It was N'Golo Kante's heavy touch that led to a transition, but shoddy defending - not for the first time this season from a side that has kept just four clean sheets in all competitions - led to a welcome break.

It was the captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who should have endured no hesitation in getting out and blocking Walcott. Instead, it was Mateo Kovacic from midfield chasing the former Gunner.

The strike duo of Everton outmuscled Andreas Christensen - quite a part of their pre-match plans - and left Zouma in no man's land.

