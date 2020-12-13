Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues' unbeaten run ends at Goodison Park | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea lost their first Premier League game since September, as they went down 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the only goal of the game when he gave Everton the lead with a penalty in the first half. The spot-kick was awarded after Edouard Mendy brought down Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box.

The Iceland international slotted the penalty calmly to his right and sent Mendy the wrong way. Reece James and Mason Mount both hit the post on either side of half-time, but Chelsea could not break down a stubborn Everton rearguard.

Here's how each player fared for Frank Lampard's team.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

The Senegalese made an error to gift Everton their penalty in the first half. He had no reason to come so far off his line in that instance.

Reece James - 6/10

James hit the post with a sensational strike from distance in the first half. He defended really well against Richarlison, and got forward well too. One criticism of his performance in this game would be that his final balls were poor.

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

He dealt well with Richarlison whenever the Brazilian cut in. He could have had another goal to his name, but Pickford got down well to stop a left-footed shot from the Frenchman.

Thiago Silva - 5/10

After a while, Silva looked uncomfortable in a Premier League game. Calvert-Lewin's all-round game bothered the Chelsea captain all match.

Ben Chilwell - 5/10

Like Silva, this was a rare poor game for Chilwell in a Chelsea shirt. Iwobi had the better of him for most of the game. He was also lucky that a penalty he conceded was overturned by VAR because Calvert-Lewin was offside in the build-up.

N'Golo Kante - 5/10

Kante struggled against the power and physicality of Doucoure, who led Everton out on the counter-attack very often.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Kovacic didn't play badly, but Chelsea needed more thrust from him. Kovacic's battle with Allan was engrossing viewing, but the Brazilian might have shaded the individual battle.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Mount was desperately unlucky to hit the post with a late free-kick. His set-piece delivery all game was top notch, and he also did well from open play. He was probably Chelsea's best player in this game.

Kai Havertz - 4/10

Havertz started on the right side of the Chelsea attack, and had a poor game. He couldn't really link up well with James, nor did he provide incisive runs for him to be found by the likes of Mount.

Timo Werner - 4/10

Like Havertz, Werner really couldn't get into the game enough. He didn't manage to get hold of the ball enough to make himself a consistent threat to the Everton goal. This is his sixth game without a goal.

Olivier Giroud - 4/10

Chelsea's play today meant that Giroud's strengths were completely nullified. He was hardly used as the connector of all the front players in this game, which also ensured that both Havertz and Werner couldn't get enough of the ball.

Substitutes

Tammy Abraham - 5/10

Abraham came on to replace Havertz in this game, and played on the left flank for the last 20 minutes or so. He didn't manage to create or get a single chance of note.

Billy Gilmour - N/A

Gilmour came on with about five minutes left to play.