Everton make contact with Carlo Ancelotti

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 20:51 IST SHARE

SSC Napoli v KRC Genk: Group E - UEFA Champions League

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton have held talks with Carlo Ancelotti as they look to appoint a manager to replace Marco Silva, who faced the sack earlier this month after a series of underwhelming results. Assistant manager Duncan Ferguson took over the reins on an interim basis and has done a decent job of steadying the ship so far, as Everton have had a renaissance of sorts under the Englishman.

The Merseyside club topped off their brilliant 3-1 victory against Chelsea with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Manchester United, a run of form that steered them clear of the relegation zone. In recent weeks, the likes of Mikel Arteta and Vitor Pereira have been linked with the job but Ancelotti has emerged as the frontrunner, after his sacking at Napoli last week.

Aside from Napoli's lukewarm start to the season, off-field issues compounded Ancelotti's misery at the club, as he reportedly lost the dressing room in the buildup to his sacking. As per the report, the three-time Champions League winner has held initial talks with Everton and although nothing is decided at this stage, the Merseyside club will look to make a swift appointment in the coming days if the Italian shows willingness to take over the reins at Goodison Park.

For instantaneous transfer updates, click here to follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog.