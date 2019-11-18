Everton's former director of football reveals the Toffees decided against signing Erling Haaland for €4 million

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 18:03 IST SHARE

Erling Haaland

Everton's former director of football Steve Walsh has revealed that back when he was in charge of the Toffees' recruitment business, the club passed up the chance to sign multiple players, including Erling Haaland, for a fraction of their current prices.

Everton also refused a cut-price deal for Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson

Walsh commandeered many deals for Leicester City during his stint as a scout at the King Power Stadium including the transfers of star players like Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante and Jamie Vardy.

He left the Premier League champions for Everton in 2016 and went on to supervise multi-million deals for Morgan Schneiderlin, Cenk Tosun and Yannick Bolasie during his time at Goodison Park.

In an interview with The Athletic, the 55-year-old has revealed that he had lined up more shrewd additions for the club in the form of Haaland, Robertson, and Maguire but the transfers were snubbed by the Merseysiders.

He said, "While I was at Everton, I offered them Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire deals, when they were at Hull, and it was worth £20 million for the pair. Everton wouldn't take them."

"I had a deal done for Jonny Evans too before he came to Leicester, but again they wouldn’t take him."

"Erling Haaland, the striker with Salzburg, I had him and his dad at the club with a deal done for €4 million. The club wouldn’t back me."

Robertson has gone on to become one of the best left-backs in Europe following his £8 million move to Liverpool in 2017 while Maguire signed for Manchester United for a record £80 million fee over the summer.

Haaland, on the other hand, is enjoying a scintillating season with Red Bull Salzburg this term, scoring 26 goals in 18 games for the Austrian club.