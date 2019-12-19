Everton set to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as Head Coach

Udinese Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A

According to Sky Sports News, Everton are set to confirm the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti before the weekend and the Italian is expected to be in the stands, as the Toffees take on Arsenal in the Premier League. The Merseyside club parted ways with Marco Silva after a series of underwhelming results and appointed assistant manager Duncan Ferguson on an interim basis, while they worked diligently behind the scenes to identify a successor.

Mikel Arteta and Vitor Pereira were also under consideration but Ancelotti's CV coupled with his Premier League experience is believed to have swayed the balance in his favour. The Italian's appointment is a massive statement of intent by the Merseyside club, who have underperformed over the years despite spending heavily in the transfer market.

As per the report, Ancelotti will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract and is set to take charge of his first game against Burnley on Boxing Day. The Italian is set to be assisted by his son Daniele and it has also been reported that Duncan Ferguson will remain at the club to assist the 60-year-old.

Everton are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and it remains to be seen if Ancelotti imprints his philosophy and steers the club to a top-half finish.