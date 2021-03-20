Everton to test Manchester City's quadruple credentials

Manchester City’s quest to win the quadruple is on, as the Cityzens are in contention in four different competitions. Although Pep Guardiola has been coy about his side's quadruple hopes, his side’s form suggests that they could create history at the end of the campaign.

After winning a domestic treble of league, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, two seasons ago, Manchester City want to go a step further and achieve an unprecedented quadruple.

With just a solitary defeat in their last 32 matches in all competitions, Manchester City will fancy their chances against Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals, in what could be a tricky clash.

Manchester City face a tough test against Everton

Manchester City have been unstoppable this season, both at home and in Europe. After almost wrapping up the Premier League title, they are now the favourites to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League after drawing Borussia Dortmund in Friday’s quarter-final draw.

Moreover, the Cityzens are already in the final of the Carabao Cup, where they’ll face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur next month. However, their hopes of winning the quadruple could end if they fail to beat Everton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“Different games, competition. It's a final tomorrow, a few weeks ago, it wasn't a final,” Guardiola said ahead of the game, as quoted by Mancity.com. Away, you have to realise how they play, how we can find spaces to attack, control set-pieces because they have a master with Sigurdsson as a taker and tough players like Keane and Mina and Calvert-Lewin,” observed Guardiola.

The Toffees have massively improved under Carlo Ancelotti this season. They ran Manchester City close when the two teams clashed in the Premier League last month; Everton could once again be a tough nut to crack for Pep Guardiola's juggernaut.

Advertisement

💯 | "We know this competition is a priority – it is important and an opportunity.



“We will give our all, our everything."



Allan Marques Loureiro. ✊ — Everton (@Everton) March 19, 2021

Manchester City have almost no weakness

Everton are no pushovers, but they’ll need to produce something special to beat a star-studded in-form Manchester City. The Cityzens have no apparent weakness and are known to dominate opponents.

Manchester City are stocked with quality all over the pitch, from defence to attack. That is why they’ve had no problem demolishing their opponents despite playing without a recognised striker for much of the season.

The depth in the Manchester City squad is such that Guardiola can make four to five changes every week and still have a formidable team at his disposal. Everton, therefore, face a difficult task to get the better of Guardiola's men.

An Everton win looks improbable, but it’s certainly not impossible. Manchester United’s 2-0 win over the Cityzens is proof that City can be beaten if the opponent team is daring and clinical enough.

However, it remains to be seen if Everton can bring those attributes to the table and quash City's quadruple hopes.