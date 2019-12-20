Everton vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 20 Dec 2019, 12:47 IST SHARE

Alexandre Lacazette (R) vies with an Everton player

Everton are set to host Arsenal in an exciting Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon, with both clubs currently awaiting the start of new managerial eras. While Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be on the brink of arriving at Goodison Park, Mikel Arteta is in line to be confirmed as the successor to Unai Emery at the Emirates.

The Gunners' interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is expected to stay in charge of the game, having already overseen 5 matches for the club this season. The same can be said of Duncan Ferguson, who had commanded tough games against Chelsea and Manchester United during his short stint.

Everton have moved further away from the relegation zone and now sit in 16th place on the Premier League table after witnessing a sharp upturn in fortunes since Ferguson's takeover. They'll be looking to exploit Arsenal's defensive crisis this weekend in a bid to extend their unbeaten record under Big Dunc.

Meanwhile, Arsenal sits in 10th place on the league table after winning only one game since Ljungberg took over the reins in North London. They'll be keen on securing a consecutive away win in the blue half of Merseyside, which will make them go level on points with Manchester United in sixth place.

Everton vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Arsenal have a historical advantage over Everton in the Premier League, with the Gunners having won 33 of their 54 games compared to the Toffees' 8 victories. The London giants have also scored more goals (107) against the Merseyside outfit than they have against any other side in the English top-flight.

The previous season saw Unai Emery's team win the first fixture 2-0 in September while the Toffees exacted their revenge in the return fixture with a 1-0 win back in April.

Everton form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Arsenal form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Everton vs Arsenal Team News

Everton have had to deal with a significant number of absences in previous weeks, but Gylfi Sigurdsson and Djibril Sidibe are expected to return from illness against Arsenal, while Mason Holgate is likely to remain in the team as a cover for their defensive midfield.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the likes of Theo Walcott and Andre Gomes remain sidelined due to injury and will not return until the new year.

Injuries: Theo Walcott, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Morgan Schneiderlin, Andre Gomes

Doubtful: Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Djibril Sidibé

Also Read: Mikel Arteta to be presented as Gunners manager on Friday

As many as four Arsenal defenders are currently sidelined due to injury, leaving the Gunners with even more problems on the defensive front. Sead Kolasinac recently suffered an ankle sprain but is believed to have recovered in time for their clash at Merseyside.

Ljungberg has been forced to switch up his midfield and defence, as the likes of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka are also among the players who are presently injured.

Injuries: Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos

Suspended: Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Doubtful: Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka

Everton vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne; Alex Iwobi, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Bernard; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac; Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira; Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Everton vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal will certainly be on their toes against a rejuvenated Everton side that have proven themselves to be more than capable of troubling the Big Six, having taken four points off Manchester United and Chelsea earlier this month.

The Toffees will head into the game with a considerable amount of confidence following an upturn in fortunes under Ferguson. Arsenal, on the other hand, cannot say the same for themselves as they have seen no improvement to their torrid form under Ljungberg. Their defensive frailties are likely to cost them some points at Goodison Park, but their elite attack could just salvage a point against the hosts.

Verdict: Everton 2-2 Arsenal

Also Read: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave the Emirates in search of trophies