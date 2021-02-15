Everton vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton entertain league leaders Manchester City at Goodison Park in their mid-week Premier League fixture on Wednesday night.

The game, originally scheduled to take place on matchday 16, was postponed due to multiple Manchester City players testing positive for COVID-19.

The hosts have just one win from their last five league fixtures while the visitors are unbeaten in the league since November.

Magnificent Man City make it 11 PL wins in a row#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/bCcCK27XRX — Premier League (@premierleague) February 13, 2021

Everton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

There have been 188 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The Cityzens have been the dominant side in recent fixtures, but the head-to-head record is pretty even at this point.

The Toffees have 68 wins to their name, while the visitors have recorded 73 wins against the Merseyside club. City are on a five-game winning streak against Everton.

Their last encounter came in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign at the Etihad Stadium in January last year. Pep Guardiola's men recorded a 2-1 win in that fixture.

Advertisement

Everton form guide across all competitions: L-W-D-W-L

Manchester City form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-W

Everton vs Manchester City Team News

Everton

James Rodriguez picked up a knock in Everton's 2-0 defeat at Fulham

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jordan Pickford are the only Everton players ruled out for this big game against the league leaders.

James Rodriguez had to be substituted against Fulham after a tackle and is currently being assessed. His availability for the game remains in doubt.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is all set to mark his return to the fold after a brief spell on the sidelines.

🗣 | "We have to do better at home. Our form away is really good; at home, it's not good enough."@MrAncelotti's #EVEFUL reaction... pic.twitter.com/gBJvg8L5hw — Everton (@Everton) February 14, 2021

Injury: Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Jordan Pickford

Doubtful: James Rodriguez

Suspensions: None

Manchester City

Advertisement

Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake continue their recoveries from long injury spells but won't play a part in this fixture. Fernandinho is also struggling with a thigh injury and remains on the sidelines.

Sergio Aguero was an unused substitute against Tottenham Hotspur and might make an appearance here.

In-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had to be withdrawn in the 69th minute after scoring two goals against Spurs and faces a late fitness test.

PEP 💬 We will see tomorrow [Gundogan]. He told me it was tight. He is intelligent to say it but we will see tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LbRjqXhSIQ — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 13, 2021

Injury: Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho

Doubtful: Ilkay Gundogan

Suspensions: None

Everton vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Robin Olsen; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alex Iwobi, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Everton vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have hit a rich vein of form in recent fixtures. They are unbeaten in their last 16 games across all competitions and have opened up a sizeable gap at the top of the table.

Advertisement

Everton have struggled in recent outings without their first-choice goalkeeper Pickford and first-choice striker Calvert-Lewin. While the striker is set to return in this game, his addition won't make much difference against a Man City side in such excellent form.

We predict another win for the runaway leaders as they look to make it 12 wins in a row in the English top-flight.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester City