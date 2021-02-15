Everton vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton entertain league leaders Manchester City at Goodison Park in their mid-week Premier League fixture on Wednesday night.
The game, originally scheduled to take place on matchday 16, was postponed due to multiple Manchester City players testing positive for COVID-19.
The hosts have just one win from their last five league fixtures while the visitors are unbeaten in the league since November.
Everton vs Manchester City Head-to-Head
There have been 188 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The Cityzens have been the dominant side in recent fixtures, but the head-to-head record is pretty even at this point.
The Toffees have 68 wins to their name, while the visitors have recorded 73 wins against the Merseyside club. City are on a five-game winning streak against Everton.
Their last encounter came in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign at the Etihad Stadium in January last year. Pep Guardiola's men recorded a 2-1 win in that fixture.
Everton form guide across all competitions: L-W-D-W-L
Manchester City form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-W
Everton vs Manchester City Team News
Everton
Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jordan Pickford are the only Everton players ruled out for this big game against the league leaders.
James Rodriguez had to be substituted against Fulham after a tackle and is currently being assessed. His availability for the game remains in doubt.
Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is all set to mark his return to the fold after a brief spell on the sidelines.
Injury: Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Jordan Pickford
Doubtful: James Rodriguez
Suspensions: None
Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake continue their recoveries from long injury spells but won't play a part in this fixture. Fernandinho is also struggling with a thigh injury and remains on the sidelines.
Sergio Aguero was an unused substitute against Tottenham Hotspur and might make an appearance here.
In-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had to be withdrawn in the 69th minute after scoring two goals against Spurs and faces a late fitness test.
Injury: Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho
Doubtful: Ilkay Gundogan
Suspensions: None
Everton vs Manchester City Predicted XI
Everton Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Robin Olsen; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alex Iwobi, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Phil Foden; Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
Everton vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester City have hit a rich vein of form in recent fixtures. They are unbeaten in their last 16 games across all competitions and have opened up a sizeable gap at the top of the table.
Everton have struggled in recent outings without their first-choice goalkeeper Pickford and first-choice striker Calvert-Lewin. While the striker is set to return in this game, his addition won't make much difference against a Man City side in such excellent form.
We predict another win for the runaway leaders as they look to make it 12 wins in a row in the English top-flight.
Prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester CityPublished 15 Feb 2021, 18:56 IST