Everton vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted XI for the Cityzens | Premier League 2019/20

Manchester City - Unrelenting

The defending Premier League champions, Manchester City, travel to Everton's Goodison Park with the prospect of a mammoth 8 point gap opening between them and early leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side are snapping ferociously at the heels of the Reds, with the 14 unanswered goals they've scored in all competitions since their loss to Norwich City a testament to the fact that the Cityzens will be taking no prisoners henceforth.

Last time out, Watford felt the full force of Man City's retribution, as they were on the wrong end of an 8-0 goal blitz, with 5 of those goals coming in the first 18 minutes of that match-up.

Everton, on the other hand, are having a torrid time at the moment and will be wary of City's visit to Goodison Park. Marco Silva is under immense pressure, with losses to newly promoted clubs like Sheffield United and Aston Villa prompting the fans to call for his dismissal.

They won in midweek away against Sheffield Wednesday, a little respite from the turbulence at Goodison Park at the moment. They need a big win to allay the tension in the blue half of Merseyside, however, that will be a tall order against Guardiola's free-scoring champions.

In the last 14 encounters between the sides, Everton have only been able to win 2 times, with the Cityzens winning the last time both sides met. Man City needed a win away at Goodison Park to remain in pole position, and Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus scored to ensure that City came away with the much-needed points.

Team news

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

The champions are somewhat in a defensive crisis at the moment, with injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, leaving Nicolas Otamendi as the only centre back available for selection in the senior squad.

The upcoming Champions League fixtures will have an influence on Pep Guardiola's selection for this encounter, and he may rest players like David Silva and Bernardo Silva. Raheem Sterling sat out last week's pummelling of Watford, and he may feature in this match-up.

Leroy Sane: Out injured

John Stones: Out injured

Aymeric Laporte: Out injured

Predicted XI for Manchester City

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.