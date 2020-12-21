Everton vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

The EFL Cup returns to the fold with an intriguing fixture this week as Everton take on Manchester United in a crucial match at Goodison Park on Wednesday. Manchester United have been a resurgent force over the past few weeks and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Everton have had their fair share of problems this season but have managed to win their last three games. The Toffees have already defeated London giants Chelsea and Arsenal this month and will want to make another statement in their impressive campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

Manchester United have also found their feet in recent weeks and fired a warning to the rest of the Premier League with a stunning 6-2 victory against Leeds United over the weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made progress with the team that he has assembled and will want to win this game.

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Manchester United have a good record against Everton and have won 89 games out of a total of 204 matches played between the two times. Everton have troubled the Red Devils on several occasions in the past and have managed 70 victories against the Premier League giants.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the Premier League last month and ended in an emphatic 3-1 victory for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes was virtually unplayable on the day and will want to make his mark on the day.

Everton form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Manchester United form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Everton vs Manchester United Team News

Everton have a depleted squad

Everton

Everton have several injury concerns at the moment and will have to do without Allan, Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin in this game. Andre Gomes and James Rodriguez are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked this week.

Injured: Allan, Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: Andre Gomes, James Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Manchester United have a strong squad

Manchester United

Marcos Rojo is currently injured and will not play a part in this game. Scott McTominay picked up a groin injury against Leeds United over the weekend and is likely to be rested against Everton.

Injured: Marcos Rojo

Doubtful: Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw

Suspended: None

Everton vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies; Alex Iwobi, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Paul Pogba; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Everton vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have hit back at their sceptics over the past few weeks but have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. Carlo Ancelotti is a seasoned expert when it comes to high-profile games and Everton have an array of talented players in their ranks.

Bruno Fernandes has been the driving force behind Manchester United's success so far this season and will be key to the outcome of this game. The Red Devils have stepped up to the plate this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Everton 2-3 Manchester United

