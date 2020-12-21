Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

The EFL Cup is back in action this week with a high-octane quarter-final as Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The Gunners have endured a miserable season so far and will need a shot in the arm ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have managed to stage a recovery after a slow start to the season. Pep Guardiola has a strong squad at his disposal and has a point to prove against his former pupil this week.

Arsenal have won only one of their last ten Premier League matches and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The EFL Cup offers the Gunners an opportunity to salvage what has been a disappointing season so far and Mikel Arteta will need to pull off a miracle against his mentor this week.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Arsenal are historically more successful in this fixture than Manchester City and have won 98 matches out of a total of 201 games played between the two teams. Manchester City have managed 58 victories against the Gunners and will need to be at their best in this match.

The two sides clashed in the Premier League in October this year and Pep Guardiola edged Mikel Arteta to a narrow 1-0 victory. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal on the day and will play a pivotal role in this match.

Arsenal form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Manchester City form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Arsenal vs Manchester City Team News

Martinelli is unlikely to feature in this game

Arsenal

Arsenal have several injury concerns going into this game and will have to do without Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli. Reiss Nelson is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli

Doubtful: Reiss Nelson

Suspended: Granit Xhaka

Zinchenko is unlikely to play a part against Arsenal

Manchester City

Manchester City also have their fair share of fitness concerns to account for but will be able to field a strong line-up in this game. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, and Gabriel Jesus are making progress with their recoveries and are unlikely to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Gabriel Jesus

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding; Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe

* 5 points separate 1st in the Premier League and 10th.

* Manchester City currently out of the European places.

* Arsenal closer to relegation than the top half of the table.



Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez; Sergio Aguero

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction

Arsenal have endured one of their worst seasons in living memory this year and cannot afford another slip-up before the end of the year. The Gunners have been severely criticised for their lackadaisical approach to this season and will face a difficult test against Manchester City.

Arsenal do have a knack when it comes to knock-out competitions and have a massive point to prove against Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has an impeccable squad at his disposal and holds a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City

