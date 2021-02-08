Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action in the FA Cup this week as they take on Carlo Ancelotti's Everton outfit in an important knock-out clash at Goodison Park on Wednesday. Both teams have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Everton are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent at best this season. The Merseyside outfit played out an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Manchester United over the weekend and will want to put in a better performance in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur arrested their recent slump with a comfortable 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday but will face a stronger opponent this week. The Spurs have failed to meet their potential this season and will need to take it up a notch in the FA Cup.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Everton and have won 68 games out of a total of 180 matches played between the two teams. Everton have managed 56 victories against the Spurs and will want to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Premier League last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game on the day and will likely play a pivotal role in this match.

Everton form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Atalanta vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Everton need to win this game

Everton

Everton will have to do without Niels Nkounkou, Jordan Pickford, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin against Tottenham Hotspur this week. Allan is also carrying a knock and might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Niels Nkounkou, Jordan Pickford, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: Allan

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur have a few injury concerns

Tottenham Hotspur

Advertisement

Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, and Dele Alli are currently recovering from injuries and will not play a part in this match. Harry Kane made his return over the weekend but will likely make a substitute appearance in this fixture.

Injured: Sergio Reguilon, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robin Olsen; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate; Fabian Delph, Bernard, Alex Iwobi; James Rodriguez, Joshua King, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Gareth Bale; Carlos Vinicius

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Everton have exceeded expectations under Carlo Ancelotti this season and have built a formidable squad. The Toffees will be presented with a stern challenge this week and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

With Harry Kane back in the mix, Jose Mourinho can make full use of his bench strength against Everton this week. The Spurs have several attacking options at their disposal and hold a slight edge over Everton going into this match.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Also Read: Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21