Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

The FA Cup returns to the fold this week with another round of matches as Leicester City take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday. Leicester City have been impressive this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations in recent weeks. Brighton are unbeaten in their last six games and will be confident ahead of this match.

Leicester City find themselves in third place in the Premier League table at the moment and have an outside chance of winning silverware this season. The Foxes played out a 0-0 stalemate against Wolves over the weekend and will look to bounce back in this match.

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

Leicester City have a good record against Brighton & Hove Albion and have won 16 matches out of a total of 36 matches played between the two teams. Brighton have managed 13 victories against Leicester City and can potentially trouble their opponents this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in December last year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Leicester City. Jamie Vardy and James Maddison scored the goals on the day and will play important roles in this match.

Leicester City form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Timothy Castagne is unavailable at the moment

Leicester City

Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana, and Wes Morgan are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Leicester City have impressive players in their ranks and will name a strong team this week.

Injured: Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana, Wes Morgan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brighton have a depleted squad

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have several injuries to account for at the moment and will have to do without Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Florin Andone, and Jose Izquierdo going into this game. Jason Steele and Adam Webster also have fitness concerns and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo, Alexis Mac Allister

Doubtful: Adam Webster, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Jason Steele

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Danny Ward; Christian Fuchs, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Christian Walton; Dan Burn, Lewis Dunk, Ben White; Steven Alzate, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Groß, Joel Veltman; Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Leicester City have been a force to reckon with as far as the Premier League is concerned and will want to live up to expectations in the FA Cup. The Foxes do have a few issues to resolve and will want to bring their best selves to this game.

Brighton & Hove Albion have managed to turn their season around in recent weeks and will look to pull off an upset on Wednesday. Leicester City are the better side on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

