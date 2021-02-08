Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup 2020-21

The Dutch KNVB Cup is back in action with a high-octane fixture this week as Ajax take on PSV Eindhoven in a crucial quarter-final clash at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game.

PSV Eindhoven are currently in second place in the Eredivisie standings and will want to make a statement in the KNVB Cup. The away side thrashed FC Twente by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will need to put in a similar performance in this fixture.

Ajax have a four-point lead over PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie table and have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far. The reigning champions eased past AZ Alkmaar in their previous match and will be confident ahead of this game.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

Ajax and PSV Eindhoven share an intriguing rivalry and have played a total of 50 matches against each other. Ajax have a slight edge and have won 20 games as opposed to PSV Eindhoven's 19 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Ajax staged an excellent second-half comeback on the day and will want to get a better result in this fixture.

Ajax form guide: W-W-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Lassina Traore is unavailable at the moment

Ajax

Lassina Traore and Sean Klaiber are currently recuperating from their injuries and will have to be excluded from the squad. Andre Onana has been hit with a ban and is expected to sit out of this game.

Injured: Lassina Traore, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana

PSV Eindhoven have a strong squad

PSV Eindhoven

Cody Gakpo, Maximiliano Romero, RIchard Ledezma, Nick Viergever, and Armando Obispo are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Mario Gotze is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Cody Gakpo, Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, Nick Viergever, Armando Obispo

Doubtful: Mario Gotze

Suspended: None

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Zakaria Labyad, Dusan Tadic; Sebastian Haller

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Mohamed Ihattaren, Mauro Junior; Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Ajax have a formidable squad and have shown tremendous improvement over the course of this season. The reigning Dutch champions will be gunning for a domestic double this season and will likely field a strong team this week.

PSV Eindhoven have the likes of Eran Zahavi and Donyell Malan in their ranks and can trouble their opponents in this match. Ajax are the better team at the moment, however, and are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-2 PSV Eindhoven

