Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this week as Melbourne Victory take on Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers are currently in fourth place in the A-League standings but have won only two of their six games. The Sydney outfit played out a 2-2 draw with Macarthur FC over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory have endured a miserable season so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League table. The Melbourne side was thrashed by Brisbane Roar in its previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have an excellent record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 13 games out of a total of 23 matches played between the two sides. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed only six victories against Melbourne Victory and will want to win this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides in August last year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Melbourne Victory were well below their best on the day and have their work cut out for them in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-D-W

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-L-L

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Team News

The Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this fixture. Western Sydney Wanderers have a point to prove this week and cannot afford to slip up against Melbourne Victory.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. The Melbourne outfit has no discernible injury concerns ahead of the game this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; James Troisi, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

James Troisi isn't taking anything for granted ahead of Wednesday night's clash against Melbourne Victory.



Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory have endured a miserable A-League campaign so far and are in desperate need of a boost of morale at the moment. The away side's new signings are yet to hit their peak this season and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have been a robust outfit this season and hold all the cards ahead of this game. The Wanderers are the better side at the moment and should be able to take all three points away from this match.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-2 Melbourne Victory

