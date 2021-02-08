Atalanta vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

The Coppa Italia is back in action this week with the second leg of an intriguing semi-final clash as Napoli take on Atalanta at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium on Wednesday. The first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate and both teams will want to prove a point this week.

Atalanta are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have been well below their best in recent weeks. La Dea were disappointing against Torino over the weekend and will need to put in a better performance in the Coppa Italia.

Napoli have been inconsistent this month and will need to take it up a notch against a dangerous Atalanta outfit. Gennaro Gattuso's side suffered a shock defeat against Genoa in the Serie A and will look to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Atalanta and have won 13 matches out of a total of 33 games played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed 10 victories against Napoli and can potentially trouble their opponents this week.

The previous Serie Agame between the two sides in October last year ended in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Napoli. Hirving Lozano was at his lethal best on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Atalanta form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Napoli form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Atalanta vs Napoli Team News

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Hans Hateboer is still struggling with an injury and remains sidelined for this game. Robin Gosens and Cristian Romero are back in the squad this week and are likely to feature in this match.

Injured: Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli are missing a few key players

Napoli

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is yet to recover from the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Dries Mertens is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Atalanta vs Napoli Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Diego Demme; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Atalanta vs Napoli Prediction

Atalanta have not enjoyed the best of seasons so far and will view the Coppa Italia as an opportunity to win some silverware in what has been a disappointing campaign. Gian Piero Gasperini's side has often lived and died by the sword in recent weeks and cannot afford to make unforced errors this week.

Napoli also have a few chinks in their armour but have been exceptional at times under Gennaro Gattuso. The Neapolitans have a slight edge going into this match and might be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Napoli

Also Read: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21