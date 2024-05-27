“Every day of the week” - When Roy Keane made his choice in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate in 2021 during a Q&A session with Gary Neville on Sky Sports. Keane has played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United between 2003 to 2005 but never played in the same team as Messi.

Speaking to Gary Neville on the occasion of his 50th birthday in August 2021, Roy Keane answered 50 quick-fire questions about the world of football. When Neville asked him about his opinion on the GOAT debate, Keane did not hesitate to choose his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo. Every day of the week," Keane said. (via SPORTbible)

In the same 50 quick-fire questions round, Keane also chose Argentine legend Diego Maradona as the best footballer of all time.

"Diego Maradona. I thought he was brilliant," he said.

At the time of the former Red Devils legend's statements, Cristiano Ronaldo was days ahead of returning to Manchster United from Juventus. Meanwhile, Leo Messi had just left Barcelona as a free agent to join Paris St-Germain in August 2021.

Keane and Ronaldo notably had four joint goal participations while sharing the pitch in 68 games for Manchester United.

Roy Keane believed Cristiano Ronaldo's 2018 form placed him over rival Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Keane had also backed Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on ITV. The Portuguese icon was on the verge of leaving Real Madrid while Messi was still at Barcelona at that time.

Explaining his reason behind choosing Ronaldo, Keane referred to the Portuguese talisman's form over the 'last six months'.

"I think there has been a great debate about him [Ronaldo] and Messi, but over the last six months, I think he's on a new level - Ronaldo's out there on his own. It's not natural ability, as brilliant as he is, it's sheer hard work. He's got a lot of courage, he's brave and the guy is a genius. I think his form over the last few months I'd have him above Messi," Keane said. (via SPORTBible)

The 2017-18 season was a good one for Ronaldo, who scored 44 goals and provided eight assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid. He also won the Champions League for the third consecutive time with Los Blancos that season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi won the La Liga and the Copa Del Rey with Barcelona in the 2017-18 season. On an individual level, the Argentine scored 45 goals and provided 20 assists in 54 appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions.

However, both Messi and Ronaldo had a disappointing time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo's Portugal bowed out of the competition in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay. Messi's Argentina also could not progress beyond the Round of 16 after facing a 4-3 defeat to France.