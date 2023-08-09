Every Premier League 'Big Six' club's best signing so far in this transfer window (August 2023)

Premier League clubs are currently working on reinforcing their squads for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The EPL clubs have spent €1,735,990,000 on signing 200 players so far this window.

More than half of that money has been spent by the traditional 'Big-6' clubs. An accumulated sum of €1,038.7 million has been splashed by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur so far.

On that note, here's a list of the best signing made by Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs so far this transfer window.

Arsenal - Declan Rice

Manchester City v Arsenal - The FA Community Shield

Arsenal splashed a whopping sum of €116.60 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United last month. Rice is one of the most talented midfielders in Europe and his acquisition is a massive boost for the Gunners as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The England international played 204 Premier League games during his time with the Hammers, scoring 10 goals and assisting 10 more. He won the West Ham United Player of the Season accolade thrice and also captained the Hammers to their first-ever trophy since 1980 last season, the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Chelsea - Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC: Premier League Summer Series

Christopher Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for €60 million earlier this transfer window. The France international was instrumental to the Red Bulls' success in recent years.

He played 119 games during his time at the Red Bull Arena registering 47 goals and 43 assists. Nkunku finished as Bundesliga's top scorer last season and was also named VDV Bundesliga Player of the Season in the 2021-22 season.

However, the 25-year-old attacker suffered a serious knee in a friendly game earlier this month. He is expected to stay on the sidelines for the next few months.

Liverpool - Alexis Mac Allister

Karlsruher SC v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool have managed to pull off a stunning bargain by signing Alexis Mac Allister for just €42 million from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 24-year-old Argentine is currently one of the best midfielders in the world and played a pivotal role in the Seagulls' sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

He also starred during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph. The Santa Rosa-born star played six games in Qatar, registering one goal and one assist.

Mac Allister has already caught attention with his performances during the Reds' pre-season games. Jurgen Klopp will hope the Argentine continues his fine form during the upcoming season.

Manchester City - Josko Gvardiol

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Manchester City spent €90 million to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, making him the second-most expensive defender in history.

The Croatia international is among the most promising defenders in Europe. He played 59 Bundesliga games for the Red Bulls, scoring three goals and helping keep 17 clean sheets.

Gvardiol was part of the VDV 2022-23 Bundesliga Team of the Season. He will be a key player for the Cityzens next season as they will look to defend their Premier League title.

Manchester United - Mason Mount

Manchester United v RC Lens - Pre-Season Friendly

Mason Mount made a surprise switch to Manchester United from Chelsea earlier this transfer window. His acquisition is a massive coup for the Red Devils.

The England international was among Chelsea's best players in the last few seasons. He won the Blues Player of the Season accolade in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. The Cobham graduate has played 129 Premier League games so far, scoring 27 goals and assisting 24 more.

Mason Mount will share creative duties with Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford during the forthcoming campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur - James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Pre-Season Friendly

After a disappointing 2022-23 season, Tottenham Hotspur are currently in a transition period under the leadership of new manager Ange Postecoglou. The former Celtic boss has signed several quality signings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this window, including James Maddison.

The England international is a Premier League-proven player and will be the Spurs' chief creator next season. He played 163 Premier League games during his spell with Leicester City, contributing 43 goals and 32 assists. Maddison helped the Foxes win one FA Cup and one FA Community Shield.