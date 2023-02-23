“Every single time he touched the ball it was a negative reaction” – Fans blast Manchester City star for ‘embarrassing’ display in RB Leipzig draw

Manchester City were unable to secure a win over RB Leipzig in their Round of 16 clash at the Red Bull Arena, and fans were not pleased with their performances.

Bernardo Silva, however, was the one player who stood out for his poor display, with fans taking to Twitter to lambast his efforts on the night.

While the Cityzens carried the bulk of possession, the midfielder struggled to use it efficiently and provide more defense-splitting passes.

He also struggled to keep up with the pace of the game at times, slowing down counter-attacking opportunities by passing backwards and getting dribbled past a number of times.

Overall, his performance was rather subpar for Manchester City, and the fans were quick to let him know with tweets like these:

Tiago @TiagoIsntWashed Bernardo Silva has genuinely completely and utterly useless, this is embarrassing. Every single time he touched the ball it was a negative action that hurt the team. It's actually preposterous how he played 90 minutes Bernardo Silva has genuinely completely and utterly useless, this is embarrassing. Every single time he touched the ball it was a negative action that hurt the team. It's actually preposterous how he played 90 minutes

Bob @slimRaekwon



Create chances??



No hermano how about a pointless dribble followed by a back pass @TiagoIsntWashed Runnardo Silva has mastered the art of Looking busy but doing nothingCreate chances??No hermano how about a pointless dribble followed by a back pass @TiagoIsntWashed Runnardo Silva has mastered the art of Looking busy but doing nothingCreate chances??No hermano how about a pointless dribble followed by a back pass

Ali Bomaye of the OX @dunmadesammy All these Gundogan, Bernardo Silva... washed players. All washed. Bernardo would be forming “dropping deep” only to collect the ball and play rubbish All these Gundogan, Bernardo Silva... washed players. All washed. Bernardo would be forming “dropping deep” only to collect the ball and play rubbish

zαмιℓ @zamil__raza Bernardo Silva ,Walker , what a horrible performance. Bernardo Silva ,Walker , what a horrible performance.

uThato @u_Thato Bernardo Silva js the worst vision I've ever seen. He's just a chihuahua 🤣 Bernardo Silva js the worst vision I've ever seen. He's just a chihuahua 🤣

some famous rapper intern🇭🇹 @Kamelto_14 Bernardo Silva do a forward pass challenge (IMPOSSIBLE) Bernardo Silva do a forward pass challenge (IMPOSSIBLE)

The Answer @Codex_ink Bernardo Silva been off today Bernardo Silva been off today

🇧🇼 @bdeanMCFC Bernardo Silva has been tragic this second half Bernardo Silva has been tragic this second half

Manchester City held to 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig

In a pulsating encounter in Germany, Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute RB Leipzig side, setting up a mouth-watering second-leg clash at the Etihad next month.

The Cityzens, with a slightly tweaked system, dominated possession from the get-go, with Kyle Walker playing a more conventional right-back role. Their superiority soon translated into a goal as Riyad Mahrez pounced on Xaver Schlager's sloppy pass to fire past goalkeeper Janis Blaswich in emphatic fashion.

The visitors continued to boss the game in the first half, but the second half saw a rejuvenated Leipzig side come roaring back. Substitute Benjamin Heinrich came close to leveling the scoreline with a fierce shot, but it was Josko Gvardiol who restored parity with a firm header off a cross.

Manchester City reasserted their dominance later in the game, but Erling Haaland struggled to find his feet as he received little service from his teammates. The abolition of the away goal rule means that the tie is evenly poised, and a winner will be found on the night at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola and his men will certainly be more confident in front of a home crowd. However, Leipzig showed that they are no pushovers and will prove to be a tough nut to crack for the Cityzens.

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter next month, and football fans around the world will be eagerly anticipating what promises to be an enthralling spectacle.

