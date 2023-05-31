“Everyone has to turn the page” - Barcelona boss Xavi laments unfair comparison between himself and Pep Guardiola

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has opened up about consistent comparisons with Pep Guardiola's managerial styles.

Xavi took over as the club's manager in 2021 following Ronald Koeman's sacking. In his first full season (2022-23), the Spaniard has led the Blaugrana to their first La Liga title since 2019. Barca won the league with the best defensive record, conceding just 18 goals and keeping a massive 26 clean sheets. This includes 11 1-0 wins throughout the campaign.

Many have been critical of such a pragmatic style of play by Xavi and urged him to display more characteristics of Barcelona's tiki-taka football under Guardiola. However, the Spaniard is not on board with such comparisons and told Catalan outlet TV3 (via GOAL):

"The figure of Guardiola is weighing me down as a coach. I don't think it's fair [to constantly make the comparison]. It happened to me when I was a player as well. Everyone has to turn the page."

Guardiola is known for his possession-based and dominant football, which has helped him achieve success in three leagues. He has won numerous trophies with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and currently Manchester City.

Guardiola's tiki-taka style was perhaps in its most dominant form during his four-year spell at Camp Nou, as he helped win a sextuple in 2009. Xavi was an integral part of that team, as he contributed 36 goals and 81 assists in 208 games under Guardiola.

Xavi set to extend contract with Barcelona

Xavi took over the reins at Barca in November 2021 as the club were ninth in the La Liga table. He steadied the ship and helped them finish second in the table but they ended the season trophyless.

This season, however, Xavi helped Barcelona win two trophies. They won the Supercopa de Espana, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid in the final, and also lifted the La Liga title. The Spaniard has now admitted that talks are going well regarding a contract extension. He said (via GOAL):

"Yes. We will come to an understanding sooner rather than later. I know the club will make as much of an effort as they can and there won't be any problems. I'll end up renewing and hopefully I can continue here for many years."

Xavi's current contract expires in 2024 and a new contract will extend his stay until 2026.

While Xavi has led Barcelona to domestic glory, they have failed to make it past the UEFA Champions League group stages two years in a row. He will now hope to translate the domestic progress to European levels.

