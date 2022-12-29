Ex-Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro hints at Stamford Bridge return after controversial exit under Jose Mourinho in 2015

Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro has hinted at the possibility of returning to Stamford Bridge, seven years after her controversial departure. Carneiro, who served as the team's physio, left football following a dispute with manager Jose Mourinho in 2015.

During a match against Swansea, Carneiro ran onto the pitch to attend to an injured Eden Hazard, which Mourinho felt caused his team to be disadvantaged. He later barred Carneiro from sitting on the bench and attending matches.

The disagreement between the duo could not be resolved, and six weeks later, the doctor left the club.

Now, however, following right-back Reece James getting injured on Tuesday, fans have reached out to Dr. Carneiro on social media. According to Daily Star, a supporter asked "One last dance?" and Carneiro responded saying "Venga!", which translates to "let's go" in Spanish.

Other fans also quickly chimed in, pleading with Carneiro to return to the Bridge. One wrote:

"Please come back to Chelsea we really need you. The doctors present here are not helping matters at all."

Another said:

"During your stay, we had no or little resurgences of injuries. Please you are needed at Chelsea again."

And another user added:

"We the Chelsea fans will do everything absolutely possible to reunite with you again... we need you back at Stamford Bridge - come back home ma'am."

Eva Carneiro has a history of working with professional football teams even before her time at Stamford Bridge in 2009. Before her work with the Blues, Carneiro also served as a team doctor for West Ham and the Lionesses. During her tenure with the West London club, she worked under several managers, including Andre Villas-Boas and Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea's injury crisis prompted fans to reach out to the former team doctor

The injury sustained by Reece James during Chelsea's match against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday has caused concern among fans. They are understandably worried that it may be related to the knee issue that kept the right-back out of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

James' setback adds to the list of injured players at the Bridge, including Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Armando Broja. They are all currently receiving treatment at the club's medical facilities and are out of contention for the foreseeable future.

In response to the growing injury crisis, some supporters have called for the return of former club doctor Eva Carneiro. They will hope that her potential return, if it does happen, can improve the players' fitness levels and minimize injury risk.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes