Ex-Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves makes prediction on Red Devils' Champions League campaign

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves made a bold prediction on Manchester United's UEFA Champions League campaign after the draw was completed in Nyon, Switzerland, on Thursday.

The Red Devils were handed what is arguably one of the most challenging groups as they are scheduled to face last season's finalists, Paris Saint-Germain, and first-time semi-finalists, RB Leipzig. The third team, Istanbul Basaksehir, could also prove to be a tricky challenge for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in Group H.

However, Hargreaves — who spent four years at Old Trafford — believes that Manchester United are more than capable of progressing to the next stage of the Champions League.

Manchester United can be confident heading into the UCL, feels Hargreaves

Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain in their previous UCL encounter

Speaking on his former club's chances of progressing into the latter rounds of the tournament from a difficult group, the 39-year-old expressed to BT Sport;

"I think they [Manchester United] can be confident, quietly confident. PSG are the strongest team in the group, but Man United are the second strongest team in the group. [RB] Leipzig have a brilliant young manager [Julian Nagelsmann], and he'll relish playing against Manchester United."

However, Hargreaves also remarked that Solskjaer's men aren't in great form at the moment, and their underwhelming summer is another factor which could hurt them. He added,

"But, look, they're not firing on all cylinders right now, and hopefully they can get a couple of players in. It's not ideal, the group [Group H] that they've got, but hopefully they can go into it, get a couple of players, and finish if not first, finish second."

PSG reached the final of the UCL last season

Manchester United went until the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League last year where they were beaten by eventual champions Sevilla. It marked the end of a frustrating campaign which ultimately ended with a respectable third-place finish on goal difference.

The summer window was set to play a crucial role as Manchester United are clearly in need of strengthening in several areas, particularly with Champions League football to be played this year. Despite the importance of conducting substantial business, the club have managed to make just one signing in the window, which was that of Donny van de Beek.

PSG vs. Manchester United in the Champions League.



Again. pic.twitter.com/fiwrpLLruX — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 1, 2020

Solskjaer's side have less than 72 hours to make any further reinforcements in the transfer market as the window is set to close on October 5th. With the likes of Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembele, Edinson Cavani, and several others still linked with moves to Old Trafford, it remains to be seen if Manchester United do decide to take any steps towards strengthening the squad.

Although the dates of the fixtures aren't confirmed as of yet, Manchester United are set to kick off their European campaign in October.

