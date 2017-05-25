Exclusive: Yaya Toure ready to sign a new contract at Manchester City

Toure's future at the club looked uncertain but now he has agreed to sign on an extension.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, today, has agreed on a new contract at the Etihad Stadium. Gael Clichy, Willy Caballero and Jesus Navas will depart after the trio of players were not offered improved contracts.

Ivory Coast midfielder, Toure, was set to end his seven-year stint at City this summer following the expiration of his current deal. Toure, 34, was widely tipped to leave City after a conflict with Pep Guardiola in August that saw him controversially dropped from City's Champions League squad.

The news didn't go well with the Toure camp, who deemed Guardiola's actions 'cowardly and disrespectful', which resulted in a public stand-off between the City manager and Toure's agent, Dmitri Seluk.

Nonetheless, Toure's return to the side in November has been the catalyst for the club managing to finish in the top four for seventh consecutive season. The Ivorian came back with a point to prove, looking fitter and also providing much-needed leadership to a City side without Vincent Kompany and Joe Hart.

Toure managed to record seven goals and two assists in 30 appearances for City, despite playing in a deeper role than usual. However, City agreeing on a new deal with Toure will see his wages drop from a staggering £240,000 per week to just £80,000 including bonuses.

The deal will have no impact on City's transfer plans ahead of the summer window. Guardiola remains intent on pursuing a midfielder with AS Monaco's Fabinho the club's number one target.

Caballero set to depart City along with five other players

It wasn't only just Toure who had his future decided. Argentine keeper Willy Caballero’s future at the club was in question as well and he was not offered a new contract.

Last year’s Capital One Cup final hero who kept 10 clean sheets in his 27 appearances for City, will leave the club along with Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta

Despite signing Claudio Bravo last year, Guardiola remains intent on bringing in another shot-stopper this summer, with Sunderland's Jordan Pickford and Benfica's Ederson continuously linked with a move.

Malaga are keen to resign Caballero once the news is made official by Manchester City. Jesus Navas will follow his compatriot to Spain by re-joining Sevilla on a three-year deal. Navas's luggage, pets et al are scheduled to depart Manchester on June 5th, bound for El Prat, Barcelona.