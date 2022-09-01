“Extremely poor squad planning on our side”, “Pretty depressing” – Liverpool fans left unhappy as Reds close in signing ‘average player’ to solve injury crisis

Liverpool fans have been left unhappy with recent reports claiming Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is on his way to Anfield. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arthur is set to join the Reds, who are short on options in midfield due to an injury crisis, on a season-long loan deal.

Since it is deadline day, the Brazilian is on his way to the United Kingdom (via Fabrizio Romano) for his medical, following which the move will be made permanent. The Reds have reportedly agreed to personal terms with Arthur.

Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus. Full agreement on the salary, work now in progress for medical later today as per @DiMarzio. Clubs discussing final details in order to get it done soon.

The reports haven't gone down well with Liverpool fans, who aren't pleased with the desperate signing of the Brazilian. The Reds entered the transfer window fully aware that a midfield signing would be needed, but failed to land their top targets.

Here are some fan reactions following the emergence of Arthur to Liverpool reports:

This summer we've gone from Bellingham to Barella to De Jong to Caceido to Douglas Luiz to end up getting Arthur Melo on loan… Pretty depressing, especially considering his injury record





Apparently Arthur Melo is injured and expected to be out for a few weeks. It looks like we love to hear the word 'injury' now huh?? smh

Arthur Melo on loan. It's an interesting signing that's for sure. Extremely poor squad planning on our side.

Watched Arthur Melo's highlights on YouTube and gave up half way through. Sigh

Liverpool Home & Away @LFC_HomeandAway Looking more than likely that we're signing Arthur Melo on a season long loan from Juve.









Was in a meeting for 20 minutes and we've gone from maybe getting luiz to 100% getting Arthur Melo after having no previous news about him what on earth

Is Arthur the answer to Liverpool's midfield problems?

Arthur has struggled with various injury issues throughout his Juventus career

Arthur joined Juventus in a €76 million deal from Barcelona in the 2020 summer window but has failed to hit the ground running in Italy. The midfielder has so far made 63 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring and assisting once each.

He is also quite injury prone, which has seen him miss the majority of the last couple of seasons for Juventus.

Jurgen Klopp's side were already without midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, and now captain Jordan Henderson has joined them as well. The Englishman was forced off due to a hamstring issue in Liverpool's recent 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

The club's fans are not entirely wrong in questioning their transfer policy, but the Brazilian will at least add depth to the squad. Some reports claim that he will be fit to face Everton this weekend as well.

