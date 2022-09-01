“Extremely poor squad planning on our side”, “Pretty depressing” – Liverpool fans left unhappy as Reds close in signing ‘average player’ to solve injury crisis

Liverpool fans have been left unhappy with recent reports claiming Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is on his way to Anfield. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arthur is set to join the Reds, who are short on options in midfield due to an injury crisis, on a season-long loan deal.
Since it is deadline day, the Brazilian is on his way to the United Kingdom (via Fabrizio Romano) for his medical, following which the move will be made permanent. The Reds have reportedly agreed to personal terms with Arthur.
The reports haven't gone down well with Liverpool fans, who aren't pleased with the desperate signing of the Brazilian. The Reds entered the transfer window fully aware that a midfield signing would be needed, but failed to land their top targets.
Here are some fan reactions following the emergence of Arthur to Liverpool reports:
Is Arthur the answer to Liverpool's midfield problems?
Arthur joined Juventus in a €76 million deal from Barcelona in the 2020 summer window but has failed to hit the ground running in Italy. The midfielder has so far made 63 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring and assisting once each.
He is also quite injury prone, which has seen him miss the majority of the last couple of seasons for Juventus.
Jurgen Klopp's side were already without midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, and now captain Jordan Henderson has joined them as well. The Englishman was forced off due to a hamstring issue in Liverpool's recent 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United.
The club's fans are not entirely wrong in questioning their transfer policy, but the Brazilian will at least add depth to the squad. Some reports claim that he will be fit to face Everton this weekend as well.
