2018 FA Community Sheild: Manchester City vs Chelsea - Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

Varun Nair

2018 FA Cup: Chelsea v Manchester United

The FA Community Shield is the official curtain raiser of the new Premier League season and is contested by the reigning Premier League Champions and reigning FA Cup winners with New Wembley set to be the host of this fixture. The teams will be vying for a winning momentum going into the Premier League as well as having a taste of their first silverware on offer.

The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City is having one of their quietest transfer windows in a very long time and the first one since the takeover from the City group. Riyadh Mahrez was the only addition to he the team while they failed to lure in the Italian Jorginho after Chelsea signed him under the nose of Pep. Guardiola will be looking to be the first manager since Alex Ferguson to win two successive Premier League titles.

New boss Maurizio Sarri will be looking to kick-start his life in England with a win as the Blues take on Manchester City today. Chelsea will be looking to set aside rumours of star players Willian, Hazard, Courtois being linked with moves away from the club as Sarri looks to become the first manager since David Moyes to win the Community Sheild in his first attempt.

New signing Jorginho is expected to make his debut for the Blues after a rather quiet transfer window for the Roman Abramovich owned club, that saw the arrival of just a single first team quality player.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News

Manchester City is likely to be without last season highest assist maker Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling with both of them enjoying extended breaks due to their World Cup commitments while Riyadh Mahrez is available after overcoming an ankle injury sustained last week.

City will be without De Bruyne

Chelsea is without Eden Hazard, N'golo Kante, Oliver Giroud, Michy Batshuayi, Thibaut Courtois with all of them being given extended break after the World Cup exploits while Willian is also not expected to be involved after the Brazilian failed to turn up for training last week. New recruit Jorginho is expected to start his first real competitive match for Chelsea.

Chelsea are without Eden Hazard

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Probable Line-ups

Chelsea Predicted XI: Willy Caballero, César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rüdiger, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Jorginho, Cesc Fabregas, Pedro, Callum Hudson Odoi, Alvaro Morata.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Claudio Bravo, Cameron Humphreys, Eric García, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Douglas Luiz, Riyadh Mahrez, Lukas Nmecha, Leroy Sane

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Stats

The last time Manchester City won the Community Shield was in 2012 defeating today's opponents Chelsea 3-2 in a match played at Villa Park.

Chelsea will be looking to win their first Community Sheild since 2009 when they defeated Manchester United on penalties at the New Wembley.

This will be Chelsea's 12th appearance in Community Sheild with 8 of them ending as the losing side.

This will be Chelsea's 6th appearance in 10 years in the Community Sheild with Chelsea only winning one of the previous 5 matches.

Chelsea is the fourth successful team in Wembley history winning 20 matches at the home of English Football, only Tottenham Hotspur (32 wins), Manchester United (23 wins) and Arsenal( 21 wins) having more success at Wembley.

This will be the third time Chelsea will be meeting Manchester City at Wembley with Chelsea winning 2-1 in April 2013 in their most recent meeting at the hallowed stadium.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is undefeated at Wembley winning 3 and drawing 1 with 2 victories coming in the last season against Tottenham and Arsenal.

The previous 4 editions of the FA Community Shield has been won by the FA Cup winners, with Manchester United the only team to win the FA Community Shield as reigning champions in 2013.