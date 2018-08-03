FA Community Shield 2018: Chelsea Predicted XI vs Manchester City

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Date: 5th August

Time: 3 pm UK, 7:30 IST

The season of club football is going to commence. The curtain-raiser to English top-flight football, FA Community Shield Cup is scheduled to take place on 5th August between Chelsea and the defending Premier League Champions - Manchester City.

Both the teams will be without a number of key players who are yet to join their teams after the World Cup. Manchester City will suffer the most between the two teams. Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Otamendi and Sergio Aguero will be missing from their squad whereas Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Oliver Giroud, Courtois and Willian.

Chelsea's new manager Maurizio Sarri will be eager to kick off his campaign at Stamford Bridge with a trophy. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola and co. dominated the Premier League and will be keen to add one more title into their bag.

Manchester City will be forced to start with a relatively younger side as compared to Chelsea who still has a few experienced players at a number of positions. The champions have been quiet in this transfer window with Riyad Mahrez as their only significant signing.

Just like the champions, Chelsea has also made only one important signing - Jorginho from Napoli. With only a few days left before the deadline day, clubs will be eager to sign at least one of the new signing.

Chelsea predicted starting XI and formation

Formation: 4-3-3

Defence

In the absence of Courtois, Caballero should start in goal ahead of their new signing, Rob Green. Caballero had a disastrous World Cup but he does get some magical powers when it comes to Cup games.

Victor Moses operated as the right wing-back for Antonio Conte but Saari would doubt his credentials as a right-back. César Azpilicueta is the most versatile defenders in the World. He deserves to be in the starting XI no matter at which position he plays. With Alonso preferred at left-back, Azpilicueta can be deployed at the opposite flank.

David Luiz will be eager to forget his last season horrors with Conte and have a new start with Sarri as the manager. He can partner up with Antonio Rüdiger who came back early from the World cup after a disappointing campaign with Germany. Rudiger will step into his second season in the English top-flight league.

Alonso provides a great attacking threat from the deeper position. Though, his defensive duties will be increased due to a switch in the formation.

Midfield

With Kante missing, Barkley, Fabregas and Jorginho will form the midfield trio. Jorginho has been very impressive in the pre-season games for Chelsea. He is the player who will spread the ball forward from deep positions.

Fabregas would be supporting him in the midfield with Ross Barkley playing in the most advanced role among the three. Barkley might be getting few last chances to impress the new manager with Ruben Loftus-cheek and Tiémoué Bakayoko waiting on the bench.

Attack

Eden Hazard is yet to return from tiring World Cup, Callum Hudson-Odoi is just 17-year old but has been delightful to watch in the pre-season. He should be getting the chance to play in the community shield game. Willian has also been absent from the team, Pedro will be ready to start at the right-wing after scoring two goals in the pre-season.

Alvaro Morata's future at Stamford Bridge was doubtful as he was linked to a move to AC Milan but the Italian outfit has announced the signing of Gonzalo Higuain which will mean an end to their pursuit of Morata. The Spanish striker will now focus to impress Sarri to get the nod ahead of Oliver Giroud.

