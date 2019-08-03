FA Community Shield 2019, Liverpool vs Manchester City: 3 Key battles to watch out for

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester City. We can't expect a better start to the 2019-20 campaign than this. The rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would get a new chapter this Sunday when the two titans of English football clash against each other on the holy turf of Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City, who won the domestic treble last season, is fully prepared for another marathon campaign. On the other hand, Liverpool, who failed to grab the Premier League title last season for a decisive point, are also well-motivated ahead of the weekend's fixture.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have shown patience over making new signings during the ongoing summer transfer market.

While the Cityzens secured the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid for €70 million, Liverpool secured the signature of 16-year-old Harvey Elliott earlier this summer.

As both teams ended their previous season on a high, the fans could expect a hardcore fight from this encounter.

Without any further ado, let us take a look at those potential three battles for which we should keep our eyes on the match.

#3 Georginio Wijnaldum vs Rodri

Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool FC

As both Manchester City and Liverpool mostly rely on their midfielders and always try to dominate the heart of the pitch, the battle between Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum and City's Rodri is going to be one of the most eye-catching encounters out there.

Last season, Rodri played an integral role at the defensive part of Atleti's midfield. To replace Fernandinho, Pep Guardiola signed the young midfielder earlier this summer. He has already produced two impressive performances for the Cityzens in the preseason.

Speaking to the post-match press conference following their 3-1 victory against Yokohama F Marinos, Guardiola heaped praise on the midfielder by stating,

“Yeah. Kevin made another great game, but Rodri was incredible the way he played. I can assure you we have an incredible holding midfielder for the years he is here."

For Liverpool, Wijnaldum had the best campaign of his career last term as he played a vital role in the Merseyside team's Champions League success. He not only played an ideal role as an attacking midfielder but also scored five goals from 47 club appearances across all competitions.

On Sunday, both Wijnaldum and Rodri are expected to make their cuts. It is believed that the result of the match will be decided by the domination in midfield. The team, who would control the heart of the pitch, is more likely to become the winner of the 2019 FA Community Shield.

