FA Community Shield: 3 reasons why Chelsea lost 0-2 to Manchester City

For the first time in five years, the FA Cup holders lost to the Premier League Champions in the Community Shield

Reigning Premier League Champions, Manchester City, secured a 2-0 victory over FA Cup holders, Chelsea, at the FA Community Shield on Sunday (August 5).

The annual football match, which acts as an appetizer to the Premier League every season, was contested at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Both teams played with depleted sides, as City missed the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, and Ederson in their first team, while Chelsea lacked the services of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, N'Golo Kante, and Olivier Giroud, among others.

It was Sergio Aguero's brace that sealed the win for Pep Guardiola's team, though, as they put up a strong performance against Maurizio Sarri's lumbering unit. The 30-year-old now has 201 goals for Manchester City, making him the only striker to cross 200 goals for the Manchester club.

The side in the lighter shade of blue looked sharper in attack, and more importantly, were more composed at the back. It helped them keep a clean sheet, as they also clinched a two-goal lead.

Listed below are three reasons why Chelsea lost the Community Shield to Manchester City:

#3 Jorginho overwhelmed in midfield

Jorginho, one of Chelsea's premier signings of the summer, looked uncertain and ruffled against City. The central midfielder seemed perturbed by the imposing figures of Bernando Silva and Phil Foden, getting caught in possession by the City stalwarts.

He seemed to be unsure of his positioning and looked slow on the ball through the game. The Italian also ended up giving the ball away a couple of times, making life difficult for the Blues' defensive line.

His partnership with Cesc Fabregas looked neither seamless nor serendipitous, as both the players struggled to exude assurance in the midfield. Guardiola's plan to put consistent pressure on the 26-year-old seemed to work, as the Blues seemed to miss the services of World Cup winner, N'Golo Kante.

Jorginho did look better off the ball, but his movements on the ball look too sluggish for the fast-paced game in English football for now.

