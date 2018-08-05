Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FA Community Shield: 3 reasons why Chelsea will beat Manchester City

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.03K   //    05 Aug 2018, 11:03 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea won the FA Cup after beating Manchester United in the finals

The Community Shield is played between the winners of the Premier League and FA Cup. It also helps both the playing teams to test their strengths and overcome weaknesses before the start of the season. It also acts as the foundation for the winning team before the start of the season.

With Manchester City winning the Premier League quite comfortably by reaching 100 points and Chelsea narrowly winning the FA Cup 1-0 against Manchester United, these two teams are expected to provide a cracking contest at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The arrival of Sarri this summer has signalled that Chelsea will look to play attacking football. Yet the style of play which Guardiola successfully professes at Manchester City will force Chelsea to play counter-attacking football today.

Hence, it will be an enthralling encounter between the two dominant sides of Modern day English Football which will be keenly watched by football fans all around the World. Having won 66 games and lost 54 against Manchester City in the head-to-head overall record, Chelsea have the upper-hand on Sunday. Let us have a look at 3 reasons as to why Chelsea will beat Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

#3 Weak Manchester City team

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Pep doesn't have some of his best players

Manchester City will be without several key players in their clash against Chelsea on Sunday. Due to the World Cup, De Bruyne and Sterling, two architects of Manchester City's historic Premier League victory will be missing. Being the playmakers, their absence will be clearly felt by City today.

Further, there is a chance that Walker will be rested for this clash as he had played in all games for England. Also, David Silva had been in poor form for Spain in their disastrous World Cup campaign. Hence, he too will take time to settle and get his rhythm back. This is also the case with Aguero and Jesus.

Hence, Guardiola might play new faces in the Community Shield today.

