FA Community Shield: City, Liverpool look to pick up from where they left off

Manchester City and Liverpool will square off in the Community Shield, the traditional season opener.

The English domestic season kicks off tomorrow when reigning Premier League champions Manchester City lock horns with current European champions Liverpool in the FA Community Shield. City would be entering the match as the defending champions as they won it last season after defeating Chelsea FC by a scoreline of 2-0.

Pep Guardiola's City won the domestic treble last season and, for the first time in their history, defended the league title. The only disappointment came in the continental front as they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter finals stage by Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool had a resilient 2018-19 season as they were on the brink of crashing out of the UEFA Champions League on a number of occasions but came out on top every time to win a sixth European Cup title. They gave Man city a run for their money in the Premier League as the two clubs were only separated by a point's difference in a historic fight to the finish.

The two English heavyweights go up against each other on Sunday at the Wembley stadium in London to commence the new season.

Team News

Manchester City, in the recent past, have made some record-shattering signings and this season has been no different as Guardiola has brought Atletico Madrid's midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante to the City camp after triggering his €70 million release clause. The 23-year-old Spanish international has signed a five-year contract with the Manchester based club.

Guardiola is expected to have a relatively-strong squad available for Sunday's community shield clash with doubts only surrounding Fernandinho's participation as he played with a knee problem in the Copa America.

Riyad Mahrez is also expected to be rested as he participated in the recently-concluded AFCON and won the tournament with his national side Algeria.

Benjamin Mendy is also going to be on the sidelines for Manchester City on Sunday as he is currently eyeing a return to football action in September following his knee operation.

Liverpool are also expected to be hit by the recently-concluded continental tournaments as several players such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are all returning from international obligations.

First trophy of the season up for grabs tomorrow 💪🏻 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/dIT0N0Rlu4 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 3, 2019

If Klopp deems them fit to play in the Community Shield match against Man City, Liverpool could have their first-choice attacking front included in the lineup on Sunday.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Bravo; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Sterling, Sane

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Lallana

Head to head

Liverpool and Manchester City can't be defined as traditional rivals. City were in the lower league divisions for much of the 20th century and Liverpool's main rivalry was with Manchester United. However, there has been shift in recent years as Manchester City have become an English powerhouse whereas United's fortunes have declined.

Liverpool and City went up against each other in the title race for the 2013-14 Premier League season that saw City coming out victorious. The two sides then met in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League in the 2017-18 season where Liverpool thrashed Manchester City by a scoreline of 3-0 in the first leg at Anfield.

The recently-concluded season also saw a battle between the two clubs as they fought for the Premier League title and were separated by the barest of margins as Guardiola's City edged past Klopp's Liverpool by a point to win the league title.

Manchester City vs Liverpool -

Games played: 212

Manchester City won: 55

Liverpool won 104

Draws: 53

Final scoreline prediction: Man City 2-1 Liverpool

The two sides won't be as sharp as they will be taking the field after a two-month hiatus from competitive football. Manchester City's attacking prowess is expected to get the better of Liverpool's poor defense that has recently conceded 12 goals in seven friendly encounters.