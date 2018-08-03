FA Community Shield: Predicted Chelsea XI

Can the Italian mastermind win a trophy in his first competitive game?

The FA Community Shield commences on Sunday, when FA Cup champions Chelsea lock horns with the Premier League centurions Manchester City, at the celebrated Wembley Stadium.

While Pep Guardiola and his side have already established themselves as one of the most pernicious yet captivating sides in Europe, Maurizio Sarri has taken over the reins at Stamford Bridge in order to bring stability and a fresh start to Stamford Bridge.

The Italian mastermind is in line to land a trophy in his first competitive game in-charge.

"First of all I'm looking forward to playing at Wembley, because it's my first time. The match will be very difficult for us," Sarri admitted.

On the contrary side, Pep is happy to have a new rival such as Sarri, who is nothing less than a man of mathematical intelligence.

"I am happy that he (Sarri) is here in the Premier League, I will learn a lot to see his team every weekend. I saw three games. He gets it, the team in a short time plays like he wants. I think it will be a good game, always Chelsea is a big rival. Antonio was, Maurizio will be too. The style of play will be perfect for English football," said Guardiola.

However, the new Chelsea boss has some job on his hands, as the Blues have lost all of their last four Community Shield games, with their last win in 2009 against Manchester United.

Pep has won all the games played at Wembley as a manager. (Champions League in 2011, FA Cup in 2017, League Cup and Premier League in 2018)

Sarri has started his career at Chelsea by charting out a favored 4-3-3 system on the pitch, with two free midfielders supported by a deeper lying midfielder. While some of the players such as Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi have hit the ground running, others like Ross Barkley and David Luiz are on a resurgent run as they aim to re-establish their careers.

As far as the team news is concerned, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and N'Golo Kante are currently on their extended post-World Cup holiday period and will not feature. Although Willian has returned to training, he is not expected to be fit enough to start.

Here is the probable line-up that could help Chelsea upstage Manchester City:

Predicted Chelsea XI

Willy Caballero is expected to start in goal for Chelsea. The veteran has been in fine form in recent games after a poor show at the World Cup.

The Blues will now a play a flatter, compact back four. David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger will play at the heart of defence. Luiz is finally finding his feet again and is looking fitter than last season. His partner is robust, physically powerful and a real set-piece threat. They have developed a good partnership in the recent friendlies, and are looking comfortable under the new boss.

The solidity, consistency and reliability of Cesar Azpilicueta will be seen at right back. Marcos Alonso will occupy the other full-back position. Although his license to dart forward might be cut-short to some extent in a back four, the attack-minded left-back will provide fine crosses into the box and take charge of free kicks.

Chelsea's first summer signing, Jorginho, has already fit into Sarri's system at West London like a duck to water. He will play in a deeper position, dictate the play, cover up spaces and spray passes all around the pitch.

Cesc Fabregas and the zestful Ross Barkley will play down the midfield. Both of them will play next to the wingers or in behind the striker at times, constantly providing passes upfront. Their average position is sure to push the opposition defence deeper.

Arguably the best player this pre-season for the Pensioners, the explosive Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to continue at left wing in Hazard's absence. He is a tricky customer in the final third, someone who flip-flaps past defenders, takes them on and draws challenges. The teenager also has a fantastic eye for goal.

Pedro, who signed a contract extension earlier, will play down the right wing.

Alvaro Morata has a golden chance to impress the coach and cement his place as Chelsea's number 9. He had plenty of chances in games against Arsenal and Inter Milan, but only fluffed his lines repeatedly.

However, if he can dispatch a goal or two against a resolute Manchester City back line, it would do a world of good to both himself and his manager.

Players such as Davide Zappacosta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Victor Moses are handy options on the Chelsea bench.