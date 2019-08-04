FA Community Shield: Three talking points from Manchester City 6(1)-5(1) Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester City and Liverpool went head-to-head at Wembley for the FA Community Shield 2019. It ended 1-1 at the end of regular time following which City won a thrilling penalty shootout 5-4 to lift the Community Shield for the second consecutive time. For City, the sole goal was scored by Raheem Sterling. For Liverpool, their single goal was netted by Joel Matip.

In the first half of the match, both teams were played with brilliant intensity though sadly, Leroy Sane went off injured around the 10th minute and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

Moments later, City took the lead through Raheem Sterling and minutes after that Sterling had another brilliant opportunity, saved by Alisson Becker. For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah had a few chances but he wasn't clinical enough. Overall, City dominated Liverpool in the first half and went into the second half with a deserved lead.

In the second half, Liverpool came back in the game and started playing with a familiar flair. Virjil Van Djik and Mohamed Salah hit the post before the substitute, Joel Matip, equalized for the Reds. Liverpool had a spring in their step after equalizing and were going for the kill and City were barely holding on. At injury time, Kyle Walker somehow managed to clear from the goal line from Salah's effort. The match ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time and City won 5-4 on penalties .

It was an absolutely cracking game and in this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the three talking points from the game.

#3 Liverpool defended poorly in the first half but improved later

Action from the game.

At the start of the game, Liverpool's defense just wasn't clicking and lacked cohesion. They were keeping a high line as they always do, but something just wasn't right especially in the first half. As mentioned in the previous slide, City midfielders were quite easily breaking the offside trap and the full-backs weren't picking them up.

City should have scored more considering the chances they got in the first half but didn't, and Liverpool's defense got back to their former, fluent self in the second. Liverpool started pressing with cohesion and dominating the game as Virgil Van Dijk pinging out some delightful balls. He also hit the post from the corner.

They caught Sterling and Jesus offside many times and the full-backs also found the ball in City's half much more often in the second period. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold didn't improve from the first half and he was substituted for Joel Matip later in the second half and what a substitution that proved to be, as Matip equalized for Liverpool with an assist from Van Dijk.

Virjil van Dijk.

